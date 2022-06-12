Cold Pressed Palm Oil to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2032; Global Market to reach US$ 52.6 Billion, concludes Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Fact.MR study, from 2022-2032, the cold pressed oil market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.9%. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 28 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 52.6 Billion by 2032. The market is going to face increasing demand owing to the increased health-consciousness of the consumers towards using nutritional products for cooking and for their skin as well.



From 2017 to 2021, the cold pressed oil industry grew at a CAGR of 5.2%. The health benefits of cold-pressed oils have caused consumers to replace other hydrogenated oils. A growing trend of consumers eating only foods containing natural fruits and flavors has also contributed to the growth of the market. The cold-pressed oil contains no added chemicals or preservatives, and it does not destroy linoleic acid tissue; it is therefore healthier and greener. Therefore, these factors will contribute to the growth of the cold-pressed oil industry globally.

Various countries in North America are experiencing a surge in demand for clean products. Consumers in North America are more inclined to use products labeled as clean.. Cold-pressed oils contain no additives or chemicals, giving manufacturers the right to label them clean products, which in turn attracts more buyers. During the forecast period, the market is likely to grow in developed regions like North America due to the concern among people about a clean environment.

What could possibly hinder Cold Pressed Oil Deployment?

High Cost Challenges will affect the Growth of this Market

One big constraint to this market is that these oils can cause allergy to the consumers. One can have an allergic reaction to a vegetable oil such as sunflower, olive, groundnut, almond, etc., since these are cold pressed and can contain small amounts of proteins which can cause allergic reactions. For example, occasionally a person can develop an allergy to an oil product or a blend.

The allergy is not due to the essential oils of rosewood, and blue tansy in the blend. It is due to the almond oil or olive oil present in the blend. What may appear to be an allergic reaction to a blend of essential oils may be due to a carrier oil contained in the blend. Thus, consumers allergic to these ingredients will not buy the products, and sales are likely to dwindle.

Global market growth is limited by low productivity and allergies also caused by soybean, rapeseed, coconut, and other products. The market growth is also expected to be hindered by severe health issues such as itchy palms and feet, shortness of breath, and nasal congestion.

Key Segments Covered in the Cold Pressed Oil Industry Survey

Cold Pressed Oil Market by Product Type :



Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil Cold Pressed Palm Oil Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil Cold Pressed Soybean Oil Other Cold Pressed Oils





Cold Pressed Oil Market by Distribution Channel :



Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Online Channels Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Convenience Stores Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Cold Pressed Oil Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







Competitive Landscape

This market is dominated by well-established players and several small and medium-sized players. Many companies manufacture and supply cold-pressed seed oils because they have many health-related and environment-related advantages. As the demand for skin treatments grows, several manufacturers are producing more cold-pressed oil.

In February 2022, Dabur India Ltd, India's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company, will launch virgin coconut oil, solidifying its market position in cold-pressed coconut oil.





Key players in the Cold Pressed Oil Market

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Wilmar International Ltd

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

The Healthy Home Economist

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils

FreshMill Oils

Key Takeaways from Cold Pressed Oil Market Study

In 2022, the global cold pressed oil market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 29.65 Billion.

Cold pressed oil market in North America is expected to grow with 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific had a market share of 40.7% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 6.5% CAGR during 2022-2032

Palm cold pressed oil captured 39.5% of the global cold pressed oil market share and is expected to exhibit a 5.5% CAGR

Sales across hypermarkets and supermarkets captured 46% market share in 2021, poised to reflect a 5.7% CAGR until 2032





Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Our food and beverages consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the food and beverages sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global food and beverages industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

