FUJIFILM Business Innovation and EFI Launch New Fiery Print Servers for the Revoria Press Series

TOKYO and FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. and Electronics For Imaging (EFI) announce the launch of new EFI™ Fiery® print servers and workflow software for FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s two Revoria production printer models, the Revoria Press PC1120 and the Revoria Press E1 series. Sales of the new Fiery print servers for these printer models, EFI Fiery PC11 and EFI Fiery E11 respectively, will begin from June in the Asia-Pacific region1 and selected countries in the European region.



FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a leader in world-class graphic communications, providing cutting-edge technologies to innovative print providers with its Revoria Press series. EFI, as the worldwide leader in digital color print server and print workflow technology, is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class technology to meet today’s challenges of shorter runs, faster turnaround time, increased security standards, and the need to streamline workflow for efficient operation to reduce cost. Together, the two companies will meet the diverse challenges of today’s print professionals.

Catering to the various needs for high-speed, superior quality printing with ease of use, the new Fiery print servers bring innovation to an extensive line-up of Revoria Press series for use in office, commercial, in-plant and package printing environments.

EFI Fiery PC11 drives the Revoria Press PC1120, a production color printer for the high-end professional printing market, by providing greater advantages and enhancements to create professional quality prints.

EFI Fiery E11 powers the Revoria Press E1 Series, a monochrome production printer for on-demand printing both for professional and office use, with improved usability and seamless integration across Windows and macOS business environments.

Both Fiery print servers are equipped with Fiery Command WorkStation® to bring a familiar and easy-to-use unified interface to customers.

“Customers rely on market-leading Fiery technology to deliver exceptional quality digital prints while increasing their production efficiency and profits,” said Toby Weiss, Chief Operating Officer, Fiery Business at EFI. “EFI is excited to partner with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corporation and broaden the reach of Fiery technology and solutions.”

"We are incredibly excited about the new business partnership with EFI which ensures FUJIFILM Business Innovation continues to evolve within an ever-changing print industry, keeping us at the forefront of technology," said Hiro Kida, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Graphic Communication Business Group at FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. "The collaboration with EFI, and the combination of our Revoria Presses with Fiery technology, are a digital enabler for many customers with whom a Fiery workflow will accelerate their growth. We also see this as an exciting opportunity that will enable us to deliver our technology to several new markets outside of Asia-Pacific as well.”

*1 – Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the solutions.

