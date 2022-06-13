Abra Health Acquires Multi-Specialty Dental Practice in Kearny, NJ

ROSELAND, N.J., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abra Health (recently rebranded from The ChildSmiles Group) enthusiastically announces the acquisition of For All Children and Adult Dentistry, a multi-specialty dental practice in Kearny, New Jersey. The practice will be renamed Abra Dental and will continue to welcome patients for pediatric and adult dentistry as well as orthodontics. Kearny, NJ Mayor Alberto G. Santos will be officiating a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing the renaming and expansion of the practice on July 7th at 5:30 pm. The public is invited to attend.

For All Children and Adult Dentistry has been providing top-quality pediatric and adult dental care to Kearny residents for over 30 years. Founded in 2008, Abra Dental embraces the addition of the Kearny-based practice to their existing three Abra Dental practices two of which are in Newark, NJ, and one in Elizabeth, NJ. Abra Health also operates a Children’s Oral Surgery Center in Fair Lawn, NJ that treats more complicated cases, and two multi-specialty dental offices in Whippany and Berkeley Heights, NJ. Abra Health also recently acquired four dental practices in northeast Pennsylvania.

The Kearny Abra Dental location is expanding to welcome more patients. The second floor of the building will now focus on pediatric patients while the third floor is being built out to accommodate the growing number of orthodontic patients. The first floor will be renovated to serve general adult dentistry.

As an integrated health provider, Abra Health also provides pediatric primary care services to underserved communities across two locations in Newark, NJ. Providing both dental and primary care enables Abra Health patients to have easy access to a broad range of services.

“We are excited to continue our growth in the northern New Jersey area.” shared Dr. Michael Skolnick, CEO & Founder of Abra Health. “We hope to bring expanded services, improved patient care, and increased access to high-quality dental care to Kearny residents and surrounding communities.”

Abra Health is slated to open new additional large-footprint multi-specialty dental and pediatric primary care offices in 2022 and early 2023 in northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

About Abra Health

Founded in 2008 by the Skolnicks, a husband-and-wife dental team, Abra Health, the group formerly known as The ChildSmiles Group, is a rapidly expanding family of health practices. With multiple recent acquisitions and new locations opening regularly, Abra Health includes several pediatric primary care and dental clinics for patients of all ages in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Our singular mission is to provide access to high-quality, affordable care to underserved communities. By firmly placing our patients first, we aim to deliver an exceptional experience as we improve their well-being, from teeth to toes. Our vision is to become a leading provider of integrated medical and dental care to underrepresented communities in the areas that we serve. Our founders and leadership teams are mostly comprised of dentists. With over 700 employees, our large-footprint practices can accommodate hundreds of patients every day in an inviting, comfortable environment for both patients and staff alike.

