CGG : Sercel Equips New Vessel in South Korea with a Complete Marine Seismic Acquisition System for 3D Seismic Research

Sercel Equips New Vessel in South Korea with a Complete Marine Seismic Acquisition System for 3D Seismic Research

Paris, France – June 13, 2022

CGG announced today that Sercel has sold a complete marine seismic acquisition system to HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, a South Korean shipbuilding leader. The contract calls for the supply of a Seal 428 recording system, including Sentinel® streamers, a Nautilus® streamer positioning system, and G-Source II high-performance impulsive sources. The system will be delivered in the first half of 2023 to equip the R/V TAMHAE3, a 3D/4D seismic research vessel designed for the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

Taking advantage of the unique capabilities of Sentinel, Nautilus and G-Source II, the Seal 428 is the most efficient large-capacity, high-resolution seismic data acquisition system available on the market. Sentinel solid streamers provide the best signal-to-noise ratio for towed-streamer acquisition and ensure excellent low-frequency performance with outstanding reliability. When combined with the powerful Nautilus streamer guidance and control system, Sercel offers the best marine seismic acquisition solution available to achieve the highest production while delivering superior data quality, whatever the environment or towing depth.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to equip this new seismic vessel due to come into operation in 2024. With this contract, Sercel confirms its position as the world’s leading designer and provider of marine seismic acquisition solutions. It also reflects our strong commitment to ongoing innovation in order to anticipate and meet the high-tech requirements that this sector demands.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

