| Source: Sampo plc Sampo plc

Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC         STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          13 June 2022 at 9:00 am

Sampo has converted 1,000,000 B shares into A shares

A total of 1,000,000 B shares in Sampo plc have been converted into A shares in accordance with the conversion clause of Section 4 in Sampo’s Articles of Association. The conversion was registered into the Finnish Trade Register today. The decision of conversion was made by the Board of Directors of Sampo plc on request of Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company, the holder of Sampo’s B shares. After the conversion, Kaleva holds 200,000 B shares in Sampo plc.

Following the conversion of 1,000,000 B shares into 1,000,000 A shares, the total number of Sampo plc’s issued shares remains unchanged. The total number of votes decreased by 4,000,000 to 534,061,351 votes.

Sampo plc’s issued shares
 Number of sharesVotes attached to shares
A shares533,061,351533,061,351
B shares200,0001,000,000
Total533,261,351534,061,351

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

