SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 June 2022 at 9:00 am

Sampo has converted 1,000,000 B shares into A shares

A total of 1,000,000 B shares in Sampo plc have been converted into A shares in accordance with the conversion clause of Section 4 in Sampo’s Articles of Association. The conversion was registered into the Finnish Trade Register today. The decision of conversion was made by the Board of Directors of Sampo plc on request of Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company, the holder of Sampo’s B shares. After the conversion, Kaleva holds 200,000 B shares in Sampo plc.

Following the conversion of 1,000,000 B shares into 1,000,000 A shares, the total number of Sampo plc’s issued shares remains unchanged. The total number of votes decreased by 4,000,000 to 534,061,351 votes.

Sampo plc’s issued shares Number of shares Votes attached to shares A shares 533,061,351 533,061,351 B shares 200,000 1,000,000 Total 533,261,351 534,061,351

