New York, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Charging Market to reach $34.65 Billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 22.73

Global Wireless Charging Market was valued at US$ 4.47 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to reach approximately $34.65 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 22.73 %, according to Strategic Market Research.

Wireless Charging, which is also known as Inductive charging or cordless charging, is a method of transferring power wirelessly. It primarily utilizes electromagnetic induction to deliver electricity to various portable devices. In terms of technology, the segment ‘Inductive’ held the biggest Wireless Charging market share of nearly 60.36% in the year 2020, with a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Based on the region, North America comprehensively dominated the global Wireless Charging Market in 2020 with a CAGR of 14.23% throughout the prognosticated period.

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/wireless-charging-market

The segmentation of the report established by SMR on the Wireless Charging Market is:

By Technology

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonant

Others

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics





Regions

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

North America

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Wireless Charging Market Report published in the month of January 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/wireless-charging-market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 22.73% 2030 Value Projection USD 34.65 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.47 billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Qualcomm Incorporated,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd,Texas Instruments,Powermat Technologies Ltd,WiTricity Corporation,Integrated Device Technology Inc,Energizer Holdings Inc,Sony Corporation,Fulton Innovation LLC,Energizer Holdings, Inc,Evatran Group ,Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd,Leggett & Platt,Momentum Wireless Power,Ossia Inc,Zens,Powercast Corp ,Elix Wireless Leading Segment By Technology Inductive Leading Region North America Segments covered By Technology, By Industry Vertical and By Region Growth Drivers



The continuous rise in demand for electronic devices is one of the key reasons that is propelling the overall growth of the Automotive Wiring Harnesses Market. According to Statista, the total number of IoT (Internet of Things) connected devices (i.e., Electronic Devices) across the globe is projected to account for up to 30.9 Bn units by 2025, which is a sharp jump from the 13.8 Bn unit landmark that is estimated by 2021.





The Market for Global Wireless Charging is predicted to reach a market valuation of USD 34.65 Bn by 2030 from USD 4.47 Bn in 2020, at an overall growth rate of 22.73 percent during the prevised time period. The continual rise in the acceptance of wireless technology in the consumer electronics industry is the primary aspect fostering the market expansion throughout the forecasted time period. As per a research study, it was forecasted that approximately 90 percent of the individuals, especially from the developed nations, have utilized the internet in 2021 as compared to the 57% of people that belong from the developing countries. Moreover, as of April 2022, there existed around 5 Billion users of the internet globally, which is equivalent to around 63% of the total population of the world.

In terms of technology, the market segment Inductive held the most significant share of the Wireless Charging market

In terms of Technology, the segment ‘Inductive’ had the biggest Wireless Charging market share of nearly 60.36% in the year 2020, with a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2030. The surge in the utilization of a wide range of wireless charging consumer electronic products & electric automobiles and a vast development scope in the field of Magnetic resonance are the significant parameters fueling the segmental growth.

By Industry Vertical, the Consumer Electronics market segment possessed a significant share of the Wireless Charging market

The ‘Consumer Electronics segment had the most significant share of the market in 2020. Some of the most used Consumer electronic gadgets like tablets, smartphones, MP3s, laptops, wearables, gaming consoles, and Personal Digital Assistances are in great demand, mostly in the APAC region. It is because of the constant change in consumer lifestyle preferences, the rise in the number of internet users, and the growth of the urban population on a yearly basis.

North America had the most significant portion of the Wireless Charging Market share

North America comprehensively dominated the total Wireless Charging Market in 2020 with a CAGR of 14.23% throughout the prognosticated period. The presence of myriad number of industry participants (WiTricity, Energizer, Plugless Power, Qualcomm, etc.) along with the steady rise in the demand of the consumer electronic products, electric automobiles are the key factors fueling the market growth. With the rise of innovative medical devices coupled with wireless charging has made a drastic impact on the healthcare industry.

Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/wireless-charging-market

The major participants in the Global Wireless Charging Market are:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

Sony Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Fulton Innovation LLC

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Evatran Group

Momentum Wireless Power

Leggett & Platt

Zens

Ossia Inc.

Elix Wireless

Powercast Corp

Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of Semiconductor and Electronics reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/semiconductor-and-electronics

Recent Developments related to Wireless Charging Market:

In the month of February 2022, Amazon introduced its 1 st TWS earbuds in India. This Echo Buds 2nd Gen had been launched with an extra feature of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with hands-free Alexa support and a wireless charging facility.

TWS earbuds in India. This Echo Buds 2nd Gen had been launched with an extra feature of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with hands-free Alexa support and a wireless charging facility. In the month of July 2022, Huawei launched a new multi-device smart wireless charging board that supports a charging area of 15W (x3).

In the month of June 2021, Sony declared the introduction of its brand new product, WF-1000XM4. It is a Wireless Headphone that supports HD Audio and delivers a better experience in terms of listening. It also offers an impressive 8-hour battery backup with a special feature of Noise Cancellation.

an impressive 8-hour battery backup with a special feature of Noise Cancellation. In the month of November 2020, Ossia Inc. declared that it would release an advanced wireless power platform, Cota 2.4 GHz, approved by the FDC (Federal Communications Commission). This advanced wireless power platform, Cota 2.4 GHz, can be well utilized in terms of installations in different fields like industrial, commercial, and residential environments, which would power the receivers up to distances of about one meter.

In the month of July 2020, the Integrated Device Technology (IDT) declared the introduction of its new brand new product P9415-R. It is a wireless power receiver that is well equipped with the newest WattShare technology. This highly well-organized wireless power receiver enables the charging of power banks, smartphones, and even portable medical & industrial equipment wirelessly.





Related Reports

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The report on Automotive Wiring Harness Market Forecast & Insights 2030 prepared by SMR provides a wide concept of the key market insights. The total market valuation was around 46.82 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to rise up to 74.46 Billion by 2030 with a growth rate of 4.75%. The crucial aspects that are expediting the market growth are the constant rise in demand for electronic products, electric vehicles, and embedded wiring harnesses in automobiles. Key companies in the market are Yazaki Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Leoni AG, Ltd, Lear Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, NexansAutoelectricGmbh, Fujikura Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, SamvardhanaMotherson Group, and Yura Corporation.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

The report on the “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” Forecast & Insights 2030 prepared by SMR offers a clear idea of the crucial market insights. The total market was estimated at 9.47 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to grow up to 142.46 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.14%. The surge in demand for electric vehicles and the surge in investments by automobile manufacturers is the most crucial amplifier of this entire market. The most significant market participants in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market are ChargePoint Inc, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Engie, EVgo, Blink Charging, Tesla, AeroVironment and Alfen.

Flat Panel Antenna Market

The report on “’ Flat Panel Antenna Market” Forecast & Insights 2030 published by SMR explains a deep idea of the various market insights. The total market was valued at 371.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to rise up to 3.1 Bn by 2030 with a growth rate of 29.13%. Some notable factors that are expediting the market are the rise in the number of various innovative antenna systems, the increase in usage of affordable antennas, and a constant rise in the growth of a wide range of autonomous & commercial automobiles used for military purposes globally. The most dominating players are OneWeb, RadioWaves, SatPro Tech, TTI Norte, Ball Aerospace, Inmarsat, Cobham Aerospace Communications and L3Harria Technologies,

Underfloor Heating Market

The report on the “Underfloor Heating Market” Forecast & Insights 2030 published by SMR asserts a clear understanding of the significant market insights. The market had a total valuation of 4.38 Billion in the year 2020 and is expected to expand up to 8.97 Bn by the end of the year 2030 with a healthy growth rate of 7.44 %. The constant rise in the number of various surgical procedures and the rising geriatric population on a global basis are the key drivers that are proliferating the market growth significantly. The key market operators in the Global Underfloor Heating Market are Uponor, Resideo Technologies IncDanfoss, nVent Electric, Daikin, Emerson, Rehau, Robert Bosch, WARMUP INC, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell and Thermosoft International.





About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

US: +1-8317045538

UK: +441256636046

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/















