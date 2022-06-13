English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13 June 2022 at 11:00 EET

Change of Sanoma Corporation’s trading and issuer codes

Sanoma Corporation will change its trading code from SAA1V to SANOMA. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki’s INET trading system as from 15 June 2022 at the start of trading. At the same time Sanoma Corporation’s issuer code is changed from SANO to SANOMA.

As of 15 June 2022, the identifiers will be:

Company name: Sanoma Corporation

New trading code: SANOMA

New issuer code SANOMA

ISIN code: FI0009007694

Order book ID: 24366



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



