Investcorp-Tages UCITS platform launches new Selwood fund managed by Karim Moussalem

LONDON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investcorp-Tages is pleased to announce the launch, in April, of Selwood Asset Management’s latest fund on its UCITS platform.

The Selwood Equity Absolute Return UCITS fund is managed by Karim Moussalem, CIO (Equities), and Kevin Guillot, Portfolio Manager, who have over 35 years’ combined experience. They worked together at Verrazzano Capital from 2012-2016, where Moussalem was a Founding Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager. Karim Moussalem previously spent a decade at Goldman Sachs, where he was latterly co-head of Europe Delta One trading. More recently, he held senior posts at Deutsche Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald.

The new Selwood fund will principally invest in mid- and large-cap European companies with market capitalisations in excess of $1bn. The fund aims for low net exposure and employs a disciplined approach to target a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio.

Selwood’s investment philosophy underpinning the fund’s strategy is that consistent returns are best achieved by focusing on fundamentals, but with a strong trading overlay. The team’s differentiated approach features a proprietary modelling framework which looks to maximise returns and optimise the fund’s risk profile. The fund has a target investment horizon of 6-18 months, allowing both earnings and valuation change to contribute to the return profile, while retaining the flexibility to capitalise on opportunities presented by sharp market rotations1.

Investcorp-Tages was a seed investor in Selwood when the London-based firm launched in 2015.

Matteo Meloni, UCITS Strategies, Investcorp-Tages, said: “The hiring of Karim and Kevin and the launch of this new UCITS fund is clearly a significant moment for Selwood, and we are delighted that they have chosen our UCITS platform for the launch. We very much look forward to the success of this new fund, managed by a very seasoned team.”

Karim Moussalem, CIO (Equities) at Selwood, said: “Our robust process, focus on risk management and partnership have been tested for many years, and the current environment is ideal for our strategy. We are delighted to have joined Selwood and have surrounded ourselves with a great group of people who give us strong institutional support and allow us to focus exclusively on fund management. We are also very glad to be on the Investcorp-Tages UCITS platform, one of the leading distributors in the industry. We believe investors will benefit from the transparent, liquid and well-regulated UCITS format.”



About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages is a global multi-manager investment firm that was launched in May 2020 through a 50/50 joint venture between Investcorp and Tages Group. With offices based in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions. Investcorp-Tages focuses on providing bespoke solutions by delivering differentiated sources of returns across alternative assets for its clients, and benefits from the extensive experience and expertise built up in the space by Investcorp and Tages.

For further information, please visit: www.InvestcorpTages.com

About Selwood Asset Management

Selwood Asset Management LLP (“Selwood AM”) is a London-based alternative asset manager, which was founded in 2015. Selwood AM is focused on Investment Grade Credit in Europe and North America, while maintaining a market neutral profile. It runs Cayman funds as well as UCITS and Irish ICAV. Selwood opened an office in Paris in 2020.

For further information, please visit: www.selwoodam.com

1 Please refer to the fund’s prospectus and supplement. This is not a marketing communication.