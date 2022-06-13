Water Source Heat Pump Market to Reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, projects Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Water Source Heat Pump Market size is anticipated to surpass USD 1.4 billion by 2030, according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for effective & energy-efficient systems along with the shifting inclination toward growing carbon emissions has accelerated product penetration. Rapidly growing urbanization coupled with robust commercialization across emerging nations has further elevated the need for these units. Moreover, technological advancements in the designing together with the increasing awareness for sustainable heating technologies for cold climatic conditions will propel the industry growth.

The water-to-air heat pump market is likely to witness significant momentum on account of favorable government mandates toward energy conservation combined with the replacement of prevailing systems with enhanced technologies. The ability of these units to utilize water as a source and distribute energy through ducts in an enclosed space and the delivery of a constant volume of air will bolster product adoption. In addition, low space requirement, high efficiency, and minimal operational costs are some of the prominent factors fostering business growth.

Hybrid units will observe a sheer turnaround owing to the capability of these units to deliver sufficient heating & cooling solution. The widespread applicability of these units for commercial establishments including hotels & buildings will influence the water source heat pump market demand.

The residential water source heat pump segment is set to gain momentum attributed to the rising population merged with ongoing urbanization over emerging economies. Increasing consumer living standards together with the surging need for compact & efficient heating technologies will boost the product acceptance.

The North America water source heat pump market will showcase a significant upscale impelled by the ongoing infrastructural developments throughout the commercial and residential sectors coupled with favorable policies & reforms to spur the adoption of energy-efficient heating units. The robust expansion and upgrading of prevailing technologies to smart energy systems will positively fuel the market growth.

Some prime findings of the water source heat pump market report include:

The water source heat pump sector is anticipated to grow propelled by positive outlook toward the incorporation of renewable technologies in the heating & cooling sector in line with an upsurge for energy-efficient systems to reduce electricity bills.

The stringent regulatory landscape for the reduction of carbon emissions and growing hot air demand across cold climatic regions will garner product deployment.

Major manufacturers operating in the market include Viessmann, WOLF GmbH, Weishaupt Group, Vaillant Group, Trane, GLEN DIMPLEX GROUP, Danfoss, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co., KG, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, Mitsubishi Materials Techno Co., Carrier, Daikin, Bard HVAC, Green Planet Supply Technologies, OCHSNER, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Swegon Group AB, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Aermec S.p.A., and Johnson Controls, amongst others.

The ongoing positive efforts toward sustainable & decarbonized economies by implementing legislative energy policies and incentives will impact the water source heat pump market expansion.

