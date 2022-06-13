Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 6 to 10, 2022

English French

Paris, June 13, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 6 to 10, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/06/2022 FR0000121485 6 850 527.4314 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/06/2022 FR0000121485 17 800 521.0710 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/06/2022 FR0000121485 14 620 522.7002 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/06/2022 FR0000121485 6 880 520.7088 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/06/2022 FR0000121485 18 350 518.1665 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/06/2022 FR0000121485 10 000 515.8666 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/06/2022 FR0000121485 20 500 511.1381 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/06/2022 FR0000121485 10 000 510.5933 CEUX TOTAL 105 000 517.7486

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/497272e6fcdccced/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-6-to-10-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

