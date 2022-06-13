Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Deals Directory/Report 2014-2022

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1100 links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Trends in vaccine and adjuvant partnering deals

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Average deal terms for vaccines

The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1100 online deals records of actual vaccine deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Finally the report concludes by looking into the future of vaccine partnering. With so many innovators looking for the next big thing in the field, the report selects companies to watch who are predicted to become big in the field based on their current dealmaking and financial trends.



Throughout the report various tables, figures and graphs are embedded in order to illustrate the trends and partnering activities of the vaccine field.



By the end of the report prospective dealmakers will have gained a thorough understanding of the partnering landscape of the vaccine market and will be familiar with the values and structures of the deals being signed within it.



Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2022: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1100 vaccine deal documents

The leading vaccine deals by value since 2014

Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2014

The leading vaccine partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Therapy target

Specific technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise vaccine rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type

2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering

2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values

2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers

4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Vaccines deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Vaccines deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Vaccines deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Vaccines deals by therapy area

Anaesthetics

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



