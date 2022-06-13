New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Type of Vaccine Adjuvant, Route of Administration, Target Therapeutic Area and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285412/?utm_source=GNW

9 million doses per day. Vaccines have enabled the prevention of more than 37 million deaths due to various disease indications, such as cholera, diphtheria, influenza, tetanus, whooping cough and measles, between 2000 to 2019. Given the rate at which the global population is growing and taking into consideration the prevalent (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and anticipated future trends, the demand for vaccines is likely to increase significantly. According to experts, the global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. In this regard, significant strides have been made to develop safe and effective, next generation vaccine candidates, such as sub-unit vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines and DNA vaccines. However, such vaccines employ purified non-living vaccine antigens (unlike their counterparts, live attenuated and inactivated vaccines) and are, most often, less immunogenic and require an additional aid to increase their immunogenicity against the target antigens. As a result, a variety of vaccine adjuvants (substances with the innate potential to augment an immune response), such as AS04 (Cervarix®), MF59 (Fluad®), AS01B (Shingrix®) and CpG 1018 (Heplisav-B®), have been discovered and are now available for the development of more effective and versatile vaccine formulations.



Presently, an increasing number of vaccines under development are incorporating vaccine adjuvants owing to various advantages offered by such agents, including improved adaptive response to a vaccine, guiding the type of adaptive response to produce the most effective forms of immunity for each specific pathogen and facilitation of the use of smaller doses of antigen. Further, majority of the adjuvants used in human vaccines enhance humoral immunity; however, several novel adjuvants in clinical or preclinical development are focused on enhancing specific types of T-cell responses to generate multifaceted immune responses required for complex indications, such as malaria and HIV-AIDS. Currently, more than 70 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of various types of vaccine adjuvants. It is worth highlighting that capital investments worth over USD 5.5 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors during the last five years to fund the product development activity in this domain. In addition, there have been several recently reported instances of collaborations between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various vaccine adjuvants. Driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective vaccines, ongoing pace of innovation in this field and financial support from the investors, the vaccine adjuvants market is likely to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Vaccine Adjuvants Market – Distribution by Type of Vaccine Adjuvant (Aluminum Salts, Oil-based Emulsions, Bacterial Compounds, Lipids, Nucleic Acids and Others), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intravenous and Others), Target Therapeutic Area (Infectious Diseases, Oncological Disorders and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and RoW): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the vaccine adjuvant market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of vaccine adjuvant developers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of vaccine adjuvant developers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world), type of vaccine adjuvant (based on composition (aluminum salts, oil-based emulsions, bacterial compounds, lipids, nucleic acids, and others), based on chemical structure (inorganic adjuvants and organic adjuvants), based on function (humoral immunity activator, cell-mediated immunity activator and others)), phase of development (preclinical, clinical, commercial, and undisclosed), type of product (combinational adjuvants and individual adjuvants), type of molecular target (toll-like receptors, CD4 + T cells, and others), route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, intranasal, intravenous, intraperitoneal, intradermal, oral and sublingual), target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, immunological disorders, and dermatological disorders), type of compatible vaccine (Sub-unit, Inactivated, DNA / RNA, conjugate, live-attenuated, toxoid and others) and application area (human vaccine adjuvants, veterinary vaccine adjuvants and research vaccine adjuvants).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of vaccine adjuvant developers, based on supplier power (in terms of years of experience), company competitiveness (type of vaccine adjuvant (based on composition, chemical structure, function), type of product, type of molecular target, phase of development, type of compatible vaccine, route of administration, type of therapeutic area and application area) and number of vaccine adjuvants developed.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), details related to vaccine adjuvant portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, enrolled patient population, trial recruitment status, trial phase, target patient segment, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players and regional distribution of trials.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to vaccine adjuvants, filed / granted since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as patent type, application year, publication year, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading players (on the basis of number of patents) and patent benchmarking. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

An in-depth analysis of around 50 vaccine developers that are likely to partner with vaccine adjuvant developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (on the basis of company size and its experience), pipeline strength and maturity (on the basis of number of vaccines in pipeline and their stage of development) and type of vaccine.

An analysis of recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022 (till February), covering acquisitions, commercialization agreements, joint ventures, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, material transfer agreements, mergers, product development agreements, research development agreements, service agreements, service alliances and supply agreements. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of vaccine adjuvant, type of product and most active players (on the basis of number of partnerships). It also highlights the regional distribution of the partnership activity in this market.

A detailed analysis of various investments received by players engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022 (till February), based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding (grant, seed, venture capital, initial public offering, secondary offering, other equity, and debt) and type of investor, along with information on the most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised), most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances) and geographical distribution (in terms of number of funding instances and amount invested).

A case study presenting the USFDA approved vaccines, along with the information on their year of approval, type of vaccine, type of vaccine adjuvant and target therapeutic area.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the vaccine adjuvant market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] type of vaccine adjuvant (aluminum salts, oil-based emulsions, bacterial compounds, lipids, nucleic acids, and others), [B] route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intravenous, and others), [C] target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and others), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Bernard Verrier (Co-founder, Adjuvatis)

Johanna Holldack (Chief Executive Officer, Kupando)

Cindy Tsang (Director of Business Development, Pacific GeneTech)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the vaccine adjuvants domain?

Which global regions are considered as key hubs for vaccine adjuvant research and development?

What is the relative competitiveness of different vaccine adjuvant developers?

Which type of vaccines are suitable for vaccine adjuvants?

Which type of partnership model is most commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the vaccine adjuvants market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of vaccines and vaccine adjuvants, including information on importance / need for vaccine adjuvants in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, it contains details on mechanism of action and classification of different vaccine adjuvants. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the advantages of vaccine adjuvants and factors which would lead to projected growth in the coming years.



Chapter 4 features a detailed review of the current market landscape of around 70 companies developing vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of vaccine adjuvant developers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world), type of vaccine adjuvant (based on composition (aluminum salts, oil-based emulsions, bacterial compounds, lipids, nucleic acids, and others), based on chemical structure (inorganic adjuvants and organic adjuvants), based on function (humoral immunity activator, cell-mediated immunity activator and others)), phase of development (preclinical, clinical, commercial, and undisclosed), type of product (combinational adjuvants and individual adjuvants), type of molecular target (toll-like receptors, CD4 + T cells, and others), route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, intranasal, intravenous, intraperitoneal, intradermal, oral and sublingual), target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, immunological disorders, and dermatological disorders), type of compatible vaccine (Sub-unit, Inactivated, DNA / RNA, conjugate, live-attenuated, toxoid and others) and application area (human vaccine adjuvants, veterinary vaccine adjuvants and research vaccine adjuvants).



Chapter 5 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of the vaccine adjuvant developers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. The companies are further segmented based on their employee count, into three categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees) and large (>500 employees) across these geographies. The analysis compares the vaccine adjuvant developers, based on supplier power (in terms of years of experience), company competitiveness (type of vaccine adjuvant (based on composition, chemical structure, function), type of product, type of molecular target, phase of development, type of compatible vaccine, route of administration, type of therapeutic area and application area) and number of vaccine adjuvants developed.



Chapter 6 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in development of vaccine adjuvants in North America. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), details related to vaccine adjuvant portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in development of vaccine adjuvants in Europe. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), details related to vaccine adjuvant portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 consist of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in development of vaccine adjuvants in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), details related to vaccine adjuvant portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as registration year, enrolled patient population, trial recruitment status, trial phase, target patient segment, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players, and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 10 consists of an analysis of patents related to vaccine adjuvants, filed / granted since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as patent type, application year, publication year, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading players (on the basis of number of patents), and patent benchmarking. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



Chapter 11 present an in-depth analysis of over 50 vaccine developers that are likely to partner with vaccine adjuvant developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (on the basis of company size and its experience), pipeline strength and maturity (on the basis of number of vaccines in pipeline and their stage of development) and type of vaccines.



Chapter 12 features an analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022. It includes a brief description of the partnership models (including acquisitions, commercialization agreements, joint ventures, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, material transfer agreements, mergers, product development agreements, research development agreements, service agreement, service alliance and supply agreements) adopted by stakeholders in this domain. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of vaccine adjuvant, type of product and most active players (on the basis of number of partnerships). Further, the chapter includes a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field in the period 2018-2022, highlighting both intercontinental and intracontinental partnership activity.



Chapter 13 presents details on various investments received by various players engaged in vaccine adjuvant domain. Based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding (grant, seed, venture capital, initial public offering, secondary offering, other equity, and debt) and type of investor, along with information on the most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised), most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances) and geographical distribution (in terms of number of funding instances and amount invested).



Chapter 14 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the vaccine adjuvant market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of vaccine adjuvant (aluminum salts, oil-based emulsions, bacterial compounds, lipids, nucleic acids, and others), [B] route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intravenous, and others), [C] target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and others), [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and RoW).



Chapter 15 presents case study presenting the USFDA approved vaccines, along with information on their year of approval, type of vaccine, type of vaccine adjuvant and target therapeutic area.



Chapter 16 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 17 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in developing vaccine adjuvants. The chapter contains the details of our conversation with Bernard Verrier (Co-founder, Adjuvatis), Johanna Holldack (Chief Executive Officer, Kupando) and Cindy Tsang (Director of Business Development, Pacific GeneTech).



Chapter 18 is an appendix, that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________