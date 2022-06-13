Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2022: SVOD Revenues will Climb by $48 Billion Between 2021 and 2027 to Total $136 Billion

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies will reach $224 billion in 2027; up from $135 billion on 2021. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.

SVOD revenues will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.

The US will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.



This Report Includes:

An 82-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2027) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

Key Topics Covered:



Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband

Households (000)

Smartphone subs (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone Subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/population

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs ($ mil.)

Download-to-own video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

Total OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

AVOD Revenues/Population $

SVOD Revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed Broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD Homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed b-band HH

