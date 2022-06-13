Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2022: SVOD Revenues will Climb by $48 Billion Between 2021 and 2027 to Total $136 Billion

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies will reach $224 billion in 2027; up from $135 billion on 2021. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.
SVOD revenues will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.
From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.
The US will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.
This Report Includes:
- An 82-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2027) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband
- Households (000)
- Smartphone subs (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone Subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
- OTT TV & video viewers/population
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revs ($ mil.)
- Download-to-own video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- Total OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
AVOD Revenues/Population $
- SVOD Revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed Broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD Homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed b-band HH
