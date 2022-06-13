New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-aging Therapeutics Market - Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Aging and Key Geographies – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285411/?utm_source=GNW

According to the United Nations, the aforementioned trend is one of the key transformations observed in the 21st century; it is expected to have an impact on all sections of the society. Aging is linked to a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, oncological disorders and musculoskeletal disorders, which further puts heavy economic and psychological burden on the patients, their families and the society. As per the World Health Organization, in 2020, close to 1 billion people were estimated to be aged 65 or above, globally. In addition, the share of elderly population is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Aging biology is still a largely unexplored field, in terms of the development of safe and effective novel pharmacotherapies. Anti-aging therapeutics, therefore, is an emerging field of medical science focused on reducing or reversing the underlying causes of aging through different mechanisms, in order to extend healthy lifespan of humans.



Given the rapidly growing aging population, the ongoing efforts to discover drugs that enhance the lifespan of an individual by targeting the pathogenesis of aging have become a popular topic for research. At present, various anti-aging products and devices, including direct-to-consumer nutraceuticals, plastic surgeries, cosmetics, skincare products and devices, are available in the market to slow the process of aging. Further, several start-ups and academic / research institutes across the world are evaluating various types of anti-aging therapeutics, including stem cell therapies, metformin, rapamycin, resveratrol and senolytics (drugs that selectively clear senescent cells), in multiple preclinical / clinical studies. Owing to the encouraging results demonstrating the ability of novel drugs in delaying the aging process, capital investments worth USD 4 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors in the last five years to fund product development initiatives. Moreover, over 660 patents related to anti-aging therapeutics have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the growing aging population, ongoing pace of innovation in this field and financial support from investors, the anti-aging therapeutics market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.



The “Anti-aging Therapeutics Market - Distribution by Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecules), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of anti-aging therapeutics over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of anti-aging therapeutics, featuring information on phase of development (commercial, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, clinical (phase unknown), discovery / preclinical and undisclosed), type of aging (cellular aging, metabolic aging, immune aging, others and undisclosed), type of molecule (biologics and small molecules), mechanism of action (senolytic, cell regeneration, mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor / modulator, adenosine monophosphate (AMP)-kinase / AMP activator, mitochondria inhibitor / modulator and others) and type of developer (industry and non-industry). In addition, the chapter features analyses of anti-aging therapeutic developers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading developers (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).

A competitiveness analysis of anti-aging therapeutic developers, based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience of the developer) and company competitiveness (based on highest phase of development, type of aging and type of molecule).

An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), type of partner and regional distribution of collaborations.

A detailed analysis of investments that have been made into companies which are developing proprietary anti-aging therapeutics, during period 2018-2022. The various types of funding instances reported in this domain include pre-seed financing, seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, crowdfunding, and donations.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to anti-aging therapeutics, during 2018-2022, taking into consideration parameters, such as publication year, type of patent, geographical region, CPC symbols, key focus areas, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

A detailed review of more than 220 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on anti-aging therapeutics, during the period 2018-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, popular keywords and geography of affiliations. The chapter also provides information on the most popular publisher, most popular journal, most popular affiliations and most popular funding institutes (in terms of number of articles published).

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of anti-aging therapeutics, featuring a brief overview of the company, details related to its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for anti-aging therapeutics, during the time period 2022-2040. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of anti-aging therapeutics that are in the mid to late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall anti-aging therapeutics market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules), [B] type of aging (cellular aging, immune aging, metabolic aging and others) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Peter Fedichev (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gero.AI)

James Clement (President, Betterhumans)

Wee Kiat Tan (Chief Operating Officer, CytoMed Therapeutics)

Rosa Argyropoulos (Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications, Cambrian Biopharma)

Lucas Luk Tien Wee (Director and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Landmark Medical Centre)



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Who are the leading players engaged in the development of anti-aging therapeutics?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Who are the key investors in the anti-aging therapeutics domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on anti-aging therapeutics?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view of the current state of anti-aging therapeutics market and its likely evolution in the short term, mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the aging process. In addition, the chapter features information on the types and causes of aging. It also presents an elaborate description of the mechanism of action adopted by anti-aging therapeutics. Further, it highlights various diseases related to aging, as well as discusses the key facts and future perspectives associated with anti-aging therapeutics.



Chapter 4 features a detailed review of the current market landscape of anti-aging therapeutics, featuring information on phase of development (commercial, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, clinical (phase unknown), discovery / preclinical and undisclosed), type of aging (cellular aging, metabolic aging, immune aging, others and undisclosed), type of molecule (biologics and small molecules), mechanism of action (senolytic, cell regeneration, mTOR inhibitor / modulator, AMP-kinase / AMP activator, mitochondria inhibitor / modulator and others) and type of developer (industry and non-industry). In addition, the chapter presents analysis related to anti-aging therapeutic developers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading developers (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of anti-aging therapeutics developers, based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience of the developer) and company competitiveness (based on highest phase of development, type of aging and type of molecule).



Chapter 6 provides an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, in the period 2018-2022. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (research and development agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, research agreements, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures), most active player(s) (in terms of number of partnerships inked), type of partner and regional distribution (continent and country-wise) of collaborations.



Chapter 7 provides details on the various investments and grants that have been awarded to players focused on the development of anti-aging therapeutics. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place during the period 2018-2022, highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 8 presents an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to anti-aging therapeutics, during 2018-2022, taking into consideration parameters, such as publication year, type of patent, geographical region, CPC symbols, patent focus areas, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 consists of a detailed analysis of more than 220 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on anti-aging therapeutics, during the period 2018-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, popular keywords and geography of affiliations. The chapter also provides information on the most popular publishers, most popular journals, most popular affiliations and most popular funding institutes (in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 10 provides insights on a qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.



Chapter 11 includes brief profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of anti-aging therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 12 features an elaborate discussion on the future commercial opportunity offered by anti-aging therapeutics. It provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis for molecules that are in phase II and above development stages taking into consideration the target patient population, existing / future competition, likely adoption rates and the likely price of different therapeutics. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules), [B] type of aging (cellular aging, immune aging, metabolic aging and others), and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world).



Chapter 13 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Peter Fedichev (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gero.AI), James Clement (President, Betterhumans), Wee Kiat Tan (Chief Operating Officer, CytoMed Therapeutics), Rosa Argyropoulos (Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications, Cambrian Biopharma) and Lucas Luk Tien Wee (Director and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Landmark Medical Centre).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

