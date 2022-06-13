COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2022 – 13 JUNE 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 417,504 613.02 255,937,766.89 7 June 2022 5,000 595.87 2,979,372.50 8 June 2022 4,750 603.75 2,867,805.80 9 June 2022 4,000 609.93 2,439,739.20 10 June 2022 6,000 599.35 3,596,072.00 Accumulated under the program 437,254 612.51 267,820,756.39

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 523,871 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

