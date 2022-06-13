COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2022 – 13 JUNE 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|417,504
|613.02
|255,937,766.89
|7 June 2022
|5,000
|595.87
|2,979,372.50
|8 June 2022
|4,750
|603.75
|2,867,805.80
|9 June 2022
|4,000
|609.93
|2,439,739.20
|10 June 2022
|6,000
|599.35
|3,596,072.00
|Accumulated under the program
|437,254
|612.51
|267,820,756.39
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 523,871 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
