The global non-meat ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.2%

One such method is the use of non-meat ingredients during meat processing. Meat processing plants are recognizing the importance of non-meat ingredients and their effects on end products. Non-meat ingredients such as binders, fillers, extenders, coloring agents, texturing agents, flavoring agents, preservatives, and salts are used to enhance the quality of processed meat products.



Europe was observed to be thesecond largest market in terms of value, in 2021.

The food processing industry in Europe is facing many challenges, such as an increase in competition and changes in consumer trends.In response to these challenges, the food processing industry is intensifying and restructuring itself.



Economic and social changes are also driving factors for increased food demand.Processed and frozen meat are gaining popularity as they are perceived as healthy by the masses and also because of the time constraints of consumers.



Due to competition, companies are offering high-quality products with improved taste. Since the awareness about food safety has been increasing among people, their preference for processed meat is also increasing which is driving the market in Europe.



The fillers segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value.

The addition of meat in meat fillers is a common practice followed in developing nations as they aid in reducing the production costs in line with their financial stability.



The Raw fermented Sausages segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value.

Products of raw fermented meat do not require cooking or heat treatment in the processing stage and are normally consumed and distributed in their raw form. The chewy texture and tangy flavor that these products derive are due to the fermentation processes.



