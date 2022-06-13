Worldwide Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Industry to 2028 - Growing Medical Device Industry and Healthcare Expenditure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Purchasing Type, Product, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global depth of anesthesia monitoring market is projected to reach US$ 280.83 million by 2028 from US$ 203.32 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rising number of surgical procedures drives the overall growth of the depth of anesthesia monitoring market. However, the high maintenance cost of depth of anesthesia monitors hampers the depth of anesthesia monitoring market's growth.



The four stages of anesthesia (analgesia or disorientation, excitement or delirium, surgical anesthesia, and overdose) play a critical role in the central nervous system (CNS) depression during surgery. The variation in anesthesia doses or misjudgment of the depth of anesthesia of patients may prove serious and dangerous during surgery on patients. For example, if too much anesthetic is used, the patient will be in deep anesthesia, which is not conducive to the patient's recovery and prove life-threatening. Therefore, it is important to monitor the depth of anesthesia precisely as if it is not calibrated properly, the patient may stay awake during the surgery and suffer from psychological trauma.

For such awareness, the depth of anesthesia (DoA) monitors play a significant role in monitoring the level of anesthesia while performing surgery on patients. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, stroke, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and kidney diseases is expected to increase the number of surgical procedures worldwide. As per the statistics revealed by the American Society of Anesthesiologists in 2019, 90% of hospital-based surgeries occur in 53% of hospitals in the US. Also, in a study published by the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2019, ~252,000 weight loss surgeries were performed in the US. Thus, with the rising number of surgeries using general anesthesia, the depth of anesthesia monitoring adoption is increasing.



The total number of surgical procedures performed in the US is reported at 28,373,622 by the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Among these, musculoskeletal & connective tissue, circulatory, and digestive operations are the most performed inpatient surgical procedures, comprising 37%, 22%, and 8% of all hospital-based inpatient surgeries completed in 2019. Also, 88% of hospitals offered patient-controlled analgesia, with 67% offering pain management programs. Therefore, rising surgical procedures boost the demand for depth of anesthesia monitoring devices and consumables, thus stimulating the growth of the overall depth of anesthesia monitoring market in the coming years.

The growing employment rate and opportunities for anesthesia professionals are responsible for the growth of the depth of anesthesia monitoring market. In recent years, there has been considerable development in the profession of anesthesia and its management. The emerging new technologies need skilled professionals to align with technology and devices for handling the process. With growing awareness of the depth of anesthesia monitoring, anesthesiologists will be responsible for administering local and general anesthetics to patients during operations.

Thus, the rising profession awareness among anesthesiologists and skilled anesthetics technicians is expected to drive the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market. For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) project revealed that employment growth for anesthesiologists precisely will increase by 4% between 2018 and 2028. Also, the American Board of Anesthesiologists revealed that with the demand for anesthesiologists depending on the requirement for surgeries, the number of hospital and outpatient settings among patients has been rising. The factors mentioned above are responsible for the overall depth of anesthesia monitoring market growth.



The high maintenance cost of depth of anesthesia monitors is responsible for the sluggish growth of the overall depth of anesthesia monitoring market. As high cost is associated with installing, maintaining, and using depth of anesthesia monitors, only prominent and established medical organizations can afford such a high cost. Additionally, depth of anesthesia monitoring cost comprises capital costs associated with acquiring the monitor and recurring costs associated with sensors attached to the patient. Further, training for the qualified clinical staff to use depth of anesthesia-monitoring technology and facility-related operations, such as updating protocols of the machine, require a substantial amount of money. These factors may restrict the market's growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.1.2 Growing Employment Rate of Anesthesia Professionals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Maintenance Cost of Depth of Anesthesia Monitors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Medical Device Industry and Healthcare Expenditure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Large Number of Technological Product Approvals and Launches

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Share of Key Players

6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis

6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.4 Performance of Key Players

6.2.4.1 Masimo

6.2.4.2 Medtronic



7. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - By Purchasing Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Share, by Purchasing Type- 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Direct Purchase

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Direct Purchase: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Group Purchasing Organization

7.4.1.1 Overview

7.4.1.2 Group Purchasing Organization: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Share, by Product - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Devices

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Devices: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Consumables

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Consumables: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Share, by End User- 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Clinics

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Clinics: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Depth of Anaesthesia Monitoring Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Depth of Anaesthesia Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Medtronic

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 GE Healthcare

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Masimo

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 FUKUDA DENSHI

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 3M

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Danmeter APS

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Spacelabs Healthcare

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Mennen Medical

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



Attachment