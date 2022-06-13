Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The orthodontic supplies market is projected to reach US$ 11,038.07 million by 2028 from US$ 5,448.86 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2028. The growth is attributed to various factors such as high prevalence rate of dental problems and irregularities along with the surge in cosmetic dental procedures owing to increasing consciousness about aesthetics.



Oral health is one of the important aspect of healthcare which can impact the overall well being of and individual. Poor oral hygiene can led to various gum diseases, dental problems, crocked teeth malocclusions, gum disease, periodontal diseases, cavities and others. There is a large population base dealing with some kind of dental problems or irregularities.

For instance, According to Global Burden of Diseases Study, oral disease affected approximately 3.5 billion people on a global scale and dental caries and periodontal disease are the 11th most prevalent disease on a global level in 2019. The dental problems are most common among children and older adults, malocclusions, crooked teeth, overbite, overcrowding are some of the common dental problems observed among large population base.

For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in US approximately 47.2% of the adults over 30 years of age have some kind of periodontal disease and its increases with the age approximately 70.1% adults over the age of 65 years have periodontal disease during 2020. Thus, Increasing prevalence of dental problems are expected to create demand for orthodontic supplies market driving the market growth.



Moreover, there has been significant increase in the awareness among people regarding oral and dental health which has further created the demand for supplies. Additionally, various governments and non-governments organization have organized various campaign to further increase the awareness about dental and oral health are also expected to fuel the growth of orthodontic supplies market. The increasing awareness has increased the visits to dental clinics for better dental and oral health for instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 63% of the adult population took dental treatment in the US in 2020, and 85.9% of the children and the teenage population took dental treatment in the US in 2018. Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, ~25.9% of the adult population had untreated dental caries during 2015?2018 in the US.



On the other hand increasing consciousness about aesthetics has further increased the demand for dental cosmetic surgeries which are further supported by the changing reimbursement scenario. In Addition, the technological advancement in the field of dentistry and orthodontics along with surge in orthodontics and dental clinics area also expected to enhance the demand for orthodontic supplies market which in turn drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the large population based all around the globe. Some of the countries are affected badly due to the lack of infrastructure and healthcare facilities especially emerging and under-developed economies. It has created burden on the healthcare industry due to which government was forced to implement stringent polices to deal with the pandemic situation. The government imposed lockdown led to cancellation of all non-critical procedures such as cosmetic procedures, dental procedures, dermatological treatment and others.

To prevent the further spread of virus hospitals and clinics have pushed non critical dental procedures for later which led to the significant decrease in dental procedures. The private dental and orthodontic clinics were closed as per the government orders. The lockdown has also affected the production and supply chain on a large scale which is likely to affect the growth of orthodontic supplies market. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the orthodontic supplies market but it is expected that the demand of orthodontic supplies will rise during the forecasted period .



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Orthodontic Supplies Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.2.6 Expert Opinion



5. Orthodontic Supplies Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Problems

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Malocclusions in Children

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Orthodontic Treatments and Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Dental Tourism In the Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digitization by CAD/CAM Technology

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Orthodontic Supplies Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.2.1 Global Orthodontic Supplies Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.3 Company Analysis

6.3.1 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.3.2 Market Share Analysis of Orthodontic Supplies Market

6.3.3 Comparative Company Analysis

6.3.4 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.3.5 Performance of Key Players

6.3.5.1 Align Technology, Inc

6.3.5.2 3M



7. Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Fixed Braces

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed Braces: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.1 Brackets

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Brackets Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.2 Ligatures

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Ligatures Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.3 Springs

7.3.2.3.1 Overview

7.3.2.3.2 Springs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.4 Anchorage Appliances

7.3.2.4.1 Overview

7.3.2.4.2 Anchorage Appliances Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.5 Archwires

7.3.2.5.1 Overview

7.3.2.5.2 Archwires Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Removal Braces

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Removal Braces: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.2.1 Aligners

7.4.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.2.1.2 Aligners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.2 Retainers

7.4.2.2.1 Overview

7.4.2.2.2 Retainers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.3 Others

7.4.2.3.1 Overview

7.4.2.3.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Adhesives

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Adhesives: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Accessories

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Accessories: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Orthodontic Supplies Market - By Patient

8.1 Overview

8.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Patient, 2021 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Adults

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Adults: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Children and Teenagers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Children and Teenagers: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Orthodontic Supplies Market - By Disease Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Disease Type, 2021 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Malocclusions

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Malocclusions: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Crowding

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Crowding: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Excessive Spacing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Excessive Spacing: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Orthodontic Supplies Market - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, by End User, 2021 and 2028 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Hospitals: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Dental Clinics

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Dental Clinics: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Orthodontic Clinics

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Orthodontic Clinics: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Dental Service Organization

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Dental Service Organization: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.7 Orthodontic Service Organization

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Orthodontics Service Organization: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.8 Other

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Others: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Orthodontic Supplies Market - By Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview

11.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel, 2021 and 2028 (%)

11.3 Online Stores

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Online Stores: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Offline Stores

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Offline Stores: Orthodontic Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



12. Orthodontic Supplies Market - Regional Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technologies Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Orthodontics, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

American Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Candid Care Co.

Envista Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4yg8k

Attachment