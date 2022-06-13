The Global Flame Retardants Market was valued at $8.20 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $13.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flame Retardants Market by Type, by Application by End Use - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285506/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, steel is coated with flame retardants to provide thermal insulations in case of fire. Flame retardants are also used in forest fire in order to reduce the speed of fire spread.



Market Dynamics and Trends:



Flame retardants market has been witnessing rapid growth in sales due to the growing industrialization and rising number of newly constructed commercial buildings. Flame retardants, when added to materials increases its durability and makes it fire-proof. For instance, in the aircraft manufacturing industries, flame retardants are used in panels, carpet and flooring to minimize the risk of fire. Furthermore, the high productivity and low cost are some of the factors leading to the growth of flame retardants market.

On the contrary, the health risks associated with flame retardants such as endocrine disruption, reproductive toxicity, cancer, etc. hinders the market growth. However, the producers of flame retardants have responded to these concerns, and are developing more environmentally compatible products, mainly non-halogenated alternatives. Also, the sudden growth in demand for flame retardants in industries manufacturing aircrafts, vehicles, electronic appliance, buildings and many more to avoid fire and for other applications, will be the key factor providing opportunities for the flame retardant market growth.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global flame retardants market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into alumina tri-hydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus flame retardants, and others. On the basis of application, the global flame retardants market is bifurcated into unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, PVC, rubber, polyolefins, and others. By end user industry, the global flame retardants market is segmented into construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, and others (textile, aerospace, and adhesives). Geographically, the global flame retardants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis:



North-America has been dominant in the consumption of flame retardants compared to other regions due to the increasing fire safety regulations. According to the report, North America itself has around 8 million buildings which require fire safety measures. Furthermore, the expansion of industries and the construction of innumerable commercial buildings with proper fire safety measures is another reason favouring the growth of flame retardant market. However, the region of Asia Pacific will witness greater consumption of flame retardants due to the rapid rise in population and migration of people from rural to urban areas making it densely populated.

Competitive Landscape :

According to the report, the leading manufacturers of flame retardents are Broadview Technologies Inc. The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant Corporation, Dover Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., ICL Industrial Products, Albemarle Corporation, Nabaltec AG.,Lanxess AG. These players have been investing huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users,

Key Segments:

• Global Flame Retardant Market- By Type

o Brominated Flame Retardants

o Alumina Trihydrate

o Antimony Trioxide

o Phosphorus Flame Retardants

o Others (Chlorinated Flame Retardants and Boron Compounds)

• Global Flame Retardant Market - By Application

o Unsaturated Polyester Resins

o Epoxy Resins

o PVC

o Rubber

o Polyolefins

o Others (Engineering Thermoplastics and PET)

• Global Flame Retardant Market - By End Use Industry

o Construction

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electronics

o Others (Textiles, Aerospace, and Adhesives)

• Global Flame Retardant Market - By Geography

o North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o RoW

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Remaining countries

