Grab awarded “AA” MSCI ESG rating

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) announced today it has received an MSCI ESG Rating of “AA”. The rating is the second-highest MSCI ESG rating attainable by an organization, and it affirms Grab’s actions and commitment in the sustainability space.



MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here .

In May 2022, Grab announced three new sustainability goals in its annual Environment, Social and Governance report . They are i) to double the number of marginalized individuals earning an income on our platform by 2025, ii) to expand the proportion of women on our leadership bench to 40% by 2030, and iii) to achieve carbon neutrality within our ecosystem by 2040. These goals serve as a blueprint for Grab as it transitions to a triple bottom line company; one where it delivers financial performance for shareholders while ensuring a positive social impact on communities and on the environment.

Grab’s 2021 Key Sustainability Highlights

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 480 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.