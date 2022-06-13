Global modular flooring market size to reach USD 81.20 billion mark by 2028

Pune, India, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide modular flooring market share which stood at a valuation of USD 54.60 in 2021, is expected to project a healthy growth rate of 5.8% through 2028 and touch a valuation of USD 81.20 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe.





The research document elaborates on the growth drivers and opportunities that will influence the revenue prospect over the forecast period. It also underlines certain challenges that may hinder market remuneration during the analysis period while offering relevant solutions to mitigate their impact.

Proceeding further, the document provides a detailed overview of various segmentations of this industry vertical by individually assessing current growth statistics and performance potential of each sub-market. It also divulges pivotal information regarding prominent players in the market.

Increasing consumer focus on remodeling and renovation activities, rising disposable income, and surge in the funding towards the development of construction industry are the major factors driving market growth.

Notably, modular flooring can be placed directly over an existing surface without the need of a gluing agent. These flooring tiles are extremely convenient to remove and replace and can further be utilized in modular carpets, raised flooring platforms, and vinyl flooring systems among others.

Besides, rising product demand, in congruence with growth of the organized retail sector in emerging economies are likely to pave the path for an increased revenue margin in the forthcoming years.

However, fluctuating raw material prices may impede the growth dynamics of the industry during the analysis timeframe.

Regional overview: -

Asia Pacific currently boasts of the largest industry share and will continue progressing at a robust rate over the forecast duration, creditable to surging demand for modular flooring solutions in nations such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Europe market is slated to oversee a sturdy growth during 2022-2028, owing to escalating construction activities, and rising disposable income among masses.

Competitive scenario summary: -

Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Inc., TOLI Corporation, Gerflor Group S.A.S, Tarkett S.A., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Beaulieu International Group N.V., and Armstrong Flooring are among the major contenders impacting global modular flooring industry trends.

Global Modular Flooring Market by Product Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Ceramic

Rubber

Carpet Tile

Rigid LVT

Polyolefin (Non-vinyl)

Flexible LVT

Others

Global Modular Flooring Market by End Users (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Household

Workplace

Others

Global Modular Flooring Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Modular Flooring Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

TOLI Corporation

Gerflor Group S.A.S

Tarkett S.A.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Beaulieu International Group N.V.

Armstrong Flooring

Chapter 8. Global Modular Flooring Market, Regional Analysis

