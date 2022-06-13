New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Modular Reactor Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285054/?utm_source=GNW



Reduced Capital Costs to Attract SMR Investments



Small modular reactors could benefit from the high capital costs associated with the development of traditional nuclear plants. At the moment, the world’s energy security is in jeopardy. Depletion of scarce resources such as crude oil, natural gas, and coal has come from a high reliance on fossil fuels. Insufficient supply of fossil fuels to meet future demand has necessitated the use of alternative energy sources for electricity generation. In the coming years, this will push the nuclear energy sector, particularly through SMRs.



A typical nuclear power station has a life expectancy of 30-35 years and is licenced for up to 35 years of operation. If the licences are not renewed, the nuclear plant will be decommissioned, which will include the disposal of radioactive wastes and the deactivation of nuclear reactors. Concerns about the creation of safe and secure nuclear reactors have arisen as a result of the shutdown of old, ageing nuclear reactors, followed by accidents in existing traditional nuclear reactors. For SMR makers, this has opened up a whole new market.



Customers are becoming more interested in SMRs as the demand for reliable, clean, and flexible baseload electricity grows. Furthermore, SMRs will be required in the near future to replace huge amounts of baseload power. SMRs may be a better fit for meeting demand with cheaper up-front capital costs, flexibility to combine with renewables, and the ability to repower abandoned fossil plant sites. SMRs can provide very dependable baseload electricity. If the demand for carbon-free electricity continues to rise, SMRs will become increasingly more significant.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment by Deployment

• Single Module Plant

• Multi-Module Plant



Market Segment by Design

• Integral Reactor Design

• Twin Reactor Design

• Other Reactor Design



Market Segment by Type

• Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

• Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

• High-Temperature Reactor (HTR)

• Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR)

• Other SMR Type



Market Segment by Application

• Power Generation

• Desalination

• Process Heat

• Other Industrial Uses



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• France

• Denmark

• Luxembourg

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Indonesia

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Argentina

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Small Modular Reactors Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Bechtel Corporation

• BWX Technologies, Inc.

• China General Nuclear Group

• China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd

• China National Nuclear Power Co.,Ltd.

• China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

• Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc.

• Electricite de France

• Exelon Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

• GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

• General Atomics

• Holtec International

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• NAK Kazatomprom OA

• Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

• Siemens AG

• SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

• The Southern Company



