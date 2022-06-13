ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

13 June 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 10 June 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £14.645 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 160,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344