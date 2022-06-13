ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
13 June 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 10 June 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £14.645 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 160,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344