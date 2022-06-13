Global Laser Processing Market (2022 to 2027) - Surging Demand for Custom Marking and Engraving Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Processing Market (2022-2027) by Laser Type, Configuration, Application, End-User Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laser Processing Market is estimated to be USD 9.72 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Laser Processing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Laser Processing Market is segmented based on Laser Type, Configuration, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Laser Type, the market is classified into Gas Lasers, Solid-State Lasers, and Liquid Lasers.

By Configuration, the market is classified into Laser Processing Configuration and Laser Cutting and Engraving Configuration.

By Application, the market is classified into Cutting, Welding, Drilling, Marking & Engraving, Microprocessing, Advanced Processing, and and Others.

By End-User Industry, the market is classified into Machine Tools, Microelectronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Coherent, Trumpf, IPG Photonics Corp, Han'S Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Laser Processing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Laser Processing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Processing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Preference for Laser-Based Material Processing over Traditional Approaches

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Quality and Genuine Products

4.1.3 Demand for Miniaturization of Microelectronic Devices

4.1.4 Technological Advancements in Medical Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Deployment Cost and Lack of Personnel with Required Technical Expertise

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Number of Application Areas

4.3.2 Surging Demand for Custom Marking and Engraving

4.3.3 Increasing Automation across Manufacturing Sector

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Complexities in High-Power Lasers

4.4.2 Environmental Concerns over Use of Rare Earth Elements



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laser Processing Market, By Laser Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas Lasers

6.2.1 CO2 Lasers

6.2.2 Excimer/diode Lasers

6.2.3 HE-NE Lasers

6.2.4 Argon Lasers

6.2.5 Chemical lasers

6.3 Solid-state Lasers

6.3.1 Fiber Lasers

6.3.2 Ruby Lasers

6.3.3 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Lasers

6.3.4 Semiconductor Lasers

6.3.5 Thin-disk Lasers Liquid Lasers

6.4 Liquid Lasers

6.4.1 X-ray Lasers

6.4.2 Dye Lasers



7 Global Laser Processing Market, By Configuration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser Processing Configuration

7.2.1 Fixed Beam

7.2.2 Moving Beam

7.2.3 Hybrid

7.3 Laser Cutting and Engraving Configuration

7.3.1 Raster Mode

7.3.2 Vector Mode



8 Global Laser Processing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cutting

8.2.1 Fusion Cutting

8.2.2 Flame Cutting

8.2.3 Sublimation Cutting

8.3 Welding

8.4 Drilling

8.4.1 Single-Pulse Drilling

8.4.2 Percussion Drilling

8.4.3 Trepanning Drilling

8.4.4 Helical Drilling

8.5 Marking & Engraving

8.5.1 Direct Laser Engraving

8.5.2 Subsurface Laser Engraving

8.5.3 Direct Photo



9 Global Laser Processing Market, By End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Machine Tools

9.3 Microelectronics

9.3.1 Flat-Panel Display (FPD)

9.3.2 Advanced Packaging & Interconnects

9.3.3 Micromachining

9.3.4 Semiconductor Manufacturing

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Medical & Life Sciences

9.5.1 Laser Vision Correction

9.5.2 Confocal Microscope

9.5.3 Optogenetics

9.5.4 Others

9.6 Aerosp



10 Americas' Global Laser Processing Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Global Laser Processing Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Global Laser Processing Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Global Laser Processing Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Coherent

15.2 Trumpf

15.3 IPG Photonics Corp

15.4 Han'S Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd

15.5 Jenoptik AG

15.6 Lumentum

15.7 Gravotech

15.8 Laserstar

15.9 Lumibird

15.10 Epilog Laser

15.11 Novanta Inc

15.12 MKS Instruments

15.13 Eurolaser

15.14 Bystronic Laser

15.15 Photonics Industries

15.16 Panasonic

15.17 Danaher Corp

15.18 Sintec Optronics

15.19 Prima Industrie



16 Appendix



