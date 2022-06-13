New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835683/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.



The report covers the market for blockchain about the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for blockchain in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes the blockchain development platform and associated services as well as services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications, and physical services have been excluded from the study.



Report Includes:

- 43 data tables and 42 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for blockchain technology in healthcare industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Evaluation and forecast the market size for blockchain technology in healthcare, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment mode, application, end-user, and geographic region

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape this market over the next few years (2022 to 2027)

- Description of blockchain technology applications in clinical trials, drug traceability, electronic health records (EHRs), precision medicine, and others including genomics research

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Updated information on the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and other development strategies within the market for blockchain technology in healthcare

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including Coral Health Inc., doc.ai Inc., IBM Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Summary:

In this report, The analyst examined how blockchain technology in the healthcare market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, BCC Research identified, examined, and provided global and regional market size for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Healthcare is on the verge of undergoing a major transformation in its digital environment.Current security and interoperability features are not fully supported by the system.



Medical data must be portable and interoperable between systems to be utilized to its fullest extent.In light of the growing number of wearable devices and numerous new IoT devices that are interconnected while utilizing their data flows, improved security is needed and made readily available to healthcare professionals.



These challenges may be mitigated with the help of blockchain technology and its interoperability, integrity, and security, not to mention the portability of user-owned data. Blockchain allows users to access all

their health data with frictionless connections, smart contracts, and authorization. Transaction layers give instant access to standardized, anonymous, non-patient identifiable information. Transparency and automation can also help you save money. As a result, the adoption of blockchain in healthcare will increase revenue generation.



Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is being developed due to the growing incidence of data breaches. The development of unproductive healthcare database systems has tended to increase the demand for blockchain solutions in healthcare.



In this report, the global market of blockchain technology in healthcare has been segmented based on deployment mode, end user, application, and geography.Based on deployment mode, the blockchain technologies in the healthcare market have been categorized into private, public, and hybrid.



Based on end user, the blockchain technologies in the healthcare market has been segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurance providers, and other end users. Based on application, the blockchain technologies in the healthcare market have been segmented into supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjustment and billing management, and other applications.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).Currently, the North American region is the most dominant market segment in the global blockchain technologies in the healthcare market.



The presence of leading global companies, a robust technology infrastructure, a favorable political and economic environment, a surge in implementation of FDA rules for securing drugs from theft, and the high adoption of advanced technologies (such as AI, IoT, and cloud) are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835683/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________