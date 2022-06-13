The Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox Market is expected to grow by $ 171.65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285028/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for commercial aircraft, continued investment in the market, and increasing product launches.

The aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Military

• General aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancement in aircraft auxiliary power units as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market growth during the next few years. Also, diversification of OEMs into aftermarket and increasing partnerships among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market sizing

• Aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market forecast

• Aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market vendors that include AB SKF, Atec Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Krasny Octiabr, Liebherr International AG, Northstar Aerospace, PBS Aerospace Inc., PBS India Pvt. Ltd., Precipart, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Safran SA, The Timken Co., TransDigm Group Inc., and Triumph Group Inc. Also, the aircraft auxiliary power unit gearbox market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

