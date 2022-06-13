The Global Cocoa Beans Market is expected to grow by $ 2.86 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cocoa Beans Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285026/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cocoa beans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of coffee among millennials, the health benefits of cocoa-based products, and increasing initiatives for sustainable cocoa beans production.

The cocoa beans market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The cocoa beans market is segmented as below:

By Application

• confectionery

• functional food and beverage

• cosmetics

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M and A) as one of the prime reasons driving the cocoa beans market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from the cosmetic industry and advancements in biotechnological applications for cacao beans improvement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cocoa beans market covers the following areas:

• Cocoa beans market sizing

• Cocoa beans market forecast

• Cocoa beans market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cocoa beans market vendors that include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Cocoa Supply, Costa Esmeraldas Cacao Co., Dutch Cocoa BV, Edna Group, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., India Cocoa Pvt. Ltd., JINDAL COCOA, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Meridian Cacao Co., Nederland SA, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Puratos Group NV, The Mexican Arabica Bean Co., and United Cocoa Processor Inc. Also, the cocoa beans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

