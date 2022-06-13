English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JUNE 13, 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Plc

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16126/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 485 Unit price: 18 EUR

(3): Volume: 615 Unit price: 18 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1300 Volume weighted average price: 17.98462 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 1435 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 8 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1463 Volume weighted average price: 17.89938 EUR

____________________________________________



EVLI PLC



Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com



Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland’s best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 15.8 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com