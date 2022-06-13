View Unveils the Smart Building Cloud, Industry’s First Complete, Cloud-Native Platform for Smart Buildings

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), a leader in smart building technologies, today announced the industry’s first complete, cloud-native platform to enable smart buildings. View will unveil the Smart Building Cloud at Realcomm 2022, the world’s largest proptech conference, taking place in Orlando, Florida, June 15-16, where View will be delivering the keynote.



The digital transformation of real estate promises healthier and more sustainable buildings, better experiences for occupants, and greater operational efficiencies for building owners. But real estate IT and digital innovation teams lack a secure, unified device infrastructure and data platform to drive transformative outcomes across their entire portfolio. As a result, many building owners are either capturing little value from their systems and devices or spending millions of dollars to integrate a patchwork quilt of point solutions in an effort to capture greater value. The latter often results in significant cost overruns, poor returns, and increased exposure to cybersecurity threats. View created the Smart Building Cloud to address these problems head-on.

The Smart Building Cloud provides real estate technology teams the platform and all software components required to connect, manage, and optimize a portfolio of smart buildings with strong cybersecurity protection and maximum flexibility. The modular, open, secure platform—which extends from network to application—allows IT and digital innovation teams to securely consolidate and normalize building data from across their entire portfolio into a cloud-based environment, and drive business outcomes such as reduced energy consumption and more efficient facilities management with pre-configured insights and automations. Open APIs and out-of-the-box integrations with over forty real estate technology solutions such as SkySpark, Switch Automation, ThingWorx, Rise by VTS, Mapped, and utiliVisor accelerate business value.

The Smart Building Cloud can be deployed in both new and existing buildings, and in conjunction with or independently of View Smart Glass, View’s flagship product that uses artificial intelligence to optimize access to natural light and outdoor views while keeping occupants comfortable. Every View Smart Glass installation comes with an extensible OT network, View Net, which supports a wide variety of smart building devices and applications and serves as the foundation for a complete smart building technology stack.

“At RXR, we have long recognized the transformative value of technology and smart buildings to give our customers the environment and the experience to thrive,” said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR. “View provides the enterprise-grade technology backbone that’s needed to easily and securely add new devices and capabilities, as well as the real-time actionable insights needed to capture immediate business value.”

“We have deployed View Secure Edge and Remote Access in nearly 100 buildings being served by hundreds of vendors and have been thrilled with the outcome,” said Khanh Nguyen, Vice President of Technology at Kilroy Realty. “Our buildings are not only more secure and more unified than ever, but also far more cost-effective to manage. With View, we cut our vendor fees by 75 percent and realized more than a million dollars in annual operational cost savings.”

“View is on a mission to transform the human experience inside buildings, while dramatically reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions from real estate,” said Rahul Bammi, Chief Business Officer at View. “Customers are using our platform to harness data already generated by their buildings to immediately enhance the occupant experience, reduce energy consumption, and gain operational efficiencies. The Smart Building Cloud extends the value that View already provides with our Smart Glass solution. Building owners can now optimize every aspect of their new and existing buildings—from natural light and energy efficiency to air quality, space utilization, and even building maintenance and repairs.”

The Smart Building Cloud aggregates data from connected systems, sensors, and applications within a building and applies data normalization and spatial contexts. Products in the Smart Building Cloud family include:

View Secure Edge — a plug-and-play edge-to-cloud solution that enables IT and digital innovation teams to securely connect new and existing buildings to the cloud; centrally manage building networks, systems, and data in the cloud; and deploy edge applications for real-time processing, insights, and optimizations. Secure Edge can be deployed by a building’s existing IT staff in less than a day.





View Remote Access — a secure access portal that enables IT teams to reduce the cost and cybersecurity risks of maintaining smart buildings by providing vendors and technicians with secure, auditable, time-bound remote access to building networks and devices.





View Building Performance — a configurable application and web-based tools that enable building managers to measure, optimize, and automate building performance with comprehensive, contextual, and actionable insights consolidated from disparate on-premises, and cloud-based systems.





View Workplace Experience — a configurable application and web-based tools that enable corporate facilities managers to create healthier, more efficient, and more productive workplaces by uncovering actionable insights related to building health, space utilization, and workplace operations.



Components of the Smart Building Cloud have been deployed in over 50 million square feet of buildings globally. Notable customers include Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Tishman Speyer, RXR, Deutsche Bank, and CBRE.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures, while improving energy-efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. Today, View’s products are installed and designed into more than 100 million square feet of buildings, including offices, apartments, schools, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com.

