The Global Skimmed Milk Market is expected to grow by $ 4.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period

Our report on the skimmed milk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, the rising launch of food products containing skimmed milk, and an increase in the global health-conscious population.

The skimmed milk market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The skimmed milk market is segmented as below:

By Application

• bakery and confectionaries

• dairy

• prepared mixes

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of skimmed milk powders as one of the prime reasons driving the skimmed milk market growth during the next few years. Also, omnichannel retailing and labeling strategy and social media influence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on skimmed milk market covers the following areas:

• Skimmed milk market sizing

• Skimmed milk market forecast

• Skimmed milk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading skimmed milk market vendors that include Agri Mark, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Darigold, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, LACTALIS Ingredients, Lactoland Trockenmilchwerk GmbH, Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., Sterling Agro Industries Ltd., Synlait Ltd., and Unilever PLC. Also, the skimmed milk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

