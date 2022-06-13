Inmar Intelligence Granted Approval as a Drug Take Back Program Operator by New York State

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an experienced drug stewardship operator and regulatory company, is happy to announce that, as of June 8, 2022 they have received approval from New York State as a Drug Take Back Operator. State residents will soon gain access to the benefits of Inmar’s Consumer Drug Take-Back initiative, helping to fight drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and environmental damage with proper disposal options for unused medication.

During a 12-month period ending in November 2021, an average of eight New York residents died of drug overdoses daily, annually reaching 2,852 deaths. In 2016 alone, more than 3,000 cases of drug poisoning exposures were reported in children under six years of age in the state of New York according to a report from the New York State Department of Health. The New York Times revealed that more than 100,000 Americans died as a result of drug overdoses in a 12-month period ending in April 2021, putting drug overdose as a leading cause of death more prominent than car accidents and gun fatalities combined.

Despite a pervasive number of drug-related deaths year over year, old or unused prescriptions rarely find their way to a secure drug take-back location. In a 2021 Inmar National Survey on Consumer Drug Take-Back Awareness, 73% of respondents reported that they have unused, leftover, or expired medications in their homes. With the State of New York’s approval, Inmar Intelligence will begin executing a program that includes a network of easily accessible collection receptacles that community members can use to safely and appropriately dispose of their unwanted prescription medications -- preventing drug misuse, accidental drug poisonings, and environmental damage. Participation in this drug take-back initiative is free to pharmacies and consumers, as the program is fully funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers, making safe drug disposal easier than ever.

State governments nationwide, as a response to these public health concerns, are passing legislation mandating pharmaceutical manufacturer-funded drug stewardship programs. Inmar Intelligence is working with the State of New York to expand and enhance consumer drug take-back throughout the state with a compliant, cost effective, and cost consistent solution.

Inmar’s all-inclusive, turn-key Drug Take-Back Program includes a widespread network of accessible, user-friendly drop boxes that residents can use to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications - preventing diversion and misuse. Inmar continues to expand its reach nationwide, aiming to change and save as many lives as possible. To date, Inmar Intelligence has safely collected upwards of 375 tons of unused medications across more than 4,000 drug take-back receptacles across the United States provided by the program.

Inmar has hosted multiple take back events this year, including Inmar’s fourth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in Winston-Salem, NC on April 30, 2022 in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Winston-Salem Police Department. Over 270 pounds of unwanted or unused prescriptions were safely disposed of during the event, and more than 65 attendees participated in the program.

“We are thrilled to announce the State of New York’s approval of Inmar Intelligence as a Drug Take Back Operator,” said Ann-Marie Daugherty, President of Supplytech at Inmar Intelligence. “We are honored to offer our support to such a pressing issue. Empowering individuals to responsibly dispose of unwanted and unused drugs is a critical service to help prevent prescription drug misuse, and we take immense pride in the ability of Inmar’s technology platform and drug take-back network to support this mission and improve the safety of communities across the country.”

Inmar’s Consumer Drug Take-Back Program collection services include:

Safe and secure solutions for unwanted household medications

Marketing resources to help pharmacies build awareness and participation in their program

Support for community efforts to combat the drug epidemic and help protect the environment from unwanted drug elements in the water supply

Compliance with the DEA Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010

Compliance with New York’s Drug Take Back Act

Inmar Intelligence is the largest provider of pharmaceutical reverse logistics services in the country. That makes them uniquely positioned to leverage their operational efficiencies, dispenser relationships and economies of scale to manage drug take-back programs of any proportion. Partnering with retail pharmacies in multiple states, Inmar’s scalability and cost predictability is unmatched in the industry — which makes them a fierce ally in the fight against drug abuse.

