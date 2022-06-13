GoodCell Offers Personal Biobanking Early Adopter Discount for a Limited Time

Waltham, MA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GoodCell, a life sciences company, is announcing a limited-time early adopter discount for Personal Biobanking, a proactive, preventative healthcare service that allows members to store their own stem cells for future potential personalized cell therapies.

GoodCell’s Personal Biobanking—similar to cord blood banking—is a subscription service. With the early adopter discount, the one-time $499 cost is now available for $249 for a limited time. GoodCell’s annual storage fee, beginning in year two, is $149. GoodCell membership includes:

GoodCell kit

Shipping fees for the GoodCell kit

Blood draw at Quest Labs

First year of storage

Bioprocessing to extract the most valuable components of member’s biomaterial

Concierge level customer support

Private dashboard to view your personal inventory

Access to additional tests as they become available

News, information and research about relevant therapies

GoodCell is partnered with Quest Labs for a convenient member experience. When members receive their kit in the mail, they can schedule a blood draw at one of the 3,000+ Quest Labs nationwide. Samples are then sent to GoodCell labs for bioprocessing where the most valuable components are extracted and safely and securely stored in GoodCell’s state-of-the-art biorepository.

Thousands of cell and gene therapies are in development to treat diseases and conditions that may impact 1 in 2 U.S. adults from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to breast and lung cancer to major chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.[i] Based on the current clinical trial pipeline, the FDA expects to approve 10-20 new cell and gene therapies annually beginning in 2025.

“GoodCell and its members are pioneering the future of personalized medicine,” says Chris Garcia, GoodCell CEO. “Personal Biobanking is the foundation of a preventative, proactive approach to healthcare. In addition to access to their healthiest cells should they need them, members will benefit from comprehensive, medically actionable genetic and diagnostic tests to understand their predispositions to disease and better manage their current health.”

About GoodCell

GoodCell is a life sciences company that has launched Personal Biobanking, a proactive, preventative healthcare service that allows members to participate in precision medicine by storing their own biomaterial for potential future personalized cellular therapy. As the pace of cell and gene therapy breakthroughs and FDA approvals continues to accelerate, so do the advantages of Personal Biobanking. Storing healthy cells now gives GoodCell members greater control of their health in the future and may extend quality of life. Learn more at www.GoodCell.com.

[i] GoodCell Proprietary Research, 2022