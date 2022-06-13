Global Sleepwear Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sleepwear market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sleepwear refers to the comfortable garments worn for relaxing and sleeping. They are usually worn indoors and are manufactured using breathable and light materials, such as cotton, wool, rayon, polyester and satin, that promote deep and sound sleep. Some of the commonly available sleepwear include t-shirts, shorts, nightdresses, nightgowns, vests, camisoles, leggings, capris and pajamas, that are styled in a wide variety of designs, sizes and patterns for men, women and children. Sleepwear can aid in maintaining body temperatures, providing protection against cold and warm climates, enhancing hygiene and comfort and improving the quality of sleep.



Sleepwear Market Trends:

Significant growth in the apparel industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of organized retail channels is providing a thrust to the market growth. Product manufacturers and vendors are widely utilizing e-commerce platforms to provide premium-quality branded sleepwear and loungewear to the consumers with enhanced convenience.

Manufacturers are also engaging in aggressive promotional activities and celebrity collaborations through social media platforms to reach a wider consumer base and create enhanced brand awareness. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of sleepwear using stretchable and quick-drying fabrics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These novel apparels are produced using sustainable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices that generate minimal waste and carbon footprint. In line with this, the rising demand for bridal and comfortable plus-size sleepwear is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the increasing female workforce participation, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sleepwear market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Product Type:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Night Dresses and Gowns

Sleepwear Set

Breakup by Material:

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Discount Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AEO Management Co., Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.), Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Harrods Limited, Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc), Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company), Selfridges & Co., Under Armour Inc. and Victoria's Secret (L Brands).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sleepwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sleepwear market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sleepwear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sleepwear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Top Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bottom Wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Night Dresses and Gowns

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Sleepwear Set

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Cotton

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wool

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Silk

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Discount Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Men

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Women

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Kids

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AEO Management Co.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Calvin Klein Inc. (PVH Corp.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Hanesbrands Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hanky Panky Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Harrods Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Jockey International Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Marks and Spencer Group plc

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Nasty Gal Inc. (Boohoo Group plc)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Saks Fifth Avenue (Hudson's Bay Company)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Selfridges & Co.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Under Armour Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Victoria's Secret (L Brands)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

