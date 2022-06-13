The Global Glucuronolactone Market is expected to grow by $ 78.98 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glucuronolactone Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285021/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the glucuronolactone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for sports supplements, increased consumption among millennials, and increasing adoption of healthy eating habits.

The glucuronolactone market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glucuronolactone market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Dietary supplements

• Energy drinks

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Functional food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the aging population’s increasing spending on healthy diets as one of the prime reasons driving the glucuronolactone market growth during the next few years. Also, switching from carbonated drinks to energy drinks and influence from social media and health blogs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glucuronolactone market covers the following areas:

• Glucuronolactone market sizing

• Glucuronolactone market forecast

• Glucuronolactone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glucuronolactone market vendors that include Aadhunik Industries, Aceto US LLC, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Creative Compounds, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Merck KGaA, Newsfeed Chemical Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Samex Overseas, Sancai Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shandong Fuyuang Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., and Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Also, the glucuronolactone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

