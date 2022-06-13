The Global Vaginal Speculum Market is expected to grow by $ 263.23 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vaginal Speculum Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285019/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of disposable vaginal speculums, the growing incidence of cervical cancer, and government initiatives for the screening of cervical cancer.

The vaginal speculum market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The vaginal speculum market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Diagnosis

• Surgery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategies of market players as one of the prime reasons driving the vaginal speculum market growth during the next few years. Also, growing initiatives to improve public awareness and technological advancements and growing R and D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the vaginal speculum market covers the following areas:

• Vaginal speculum market sizing

• Vaginal speculum market forecast

• Vaginal speculum market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading vaginal speculum market vendors that include AdvaCare Pharma, and Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTA LAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Coloplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., OIARSO S COOP, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Inc., Vernacare, YILKAL MEDICAL, and STERIS Plc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





