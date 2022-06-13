Vascular Graft Market Size is Expected to Reach $8.13 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vascular Graft Market generated $4.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2435



Increase in vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, and other cardiac disorders, increase in number of hospitals and surgery centers, and advancements in vascular disease devices drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, product failure and product recalls are expected to restrict the market growth. On the other hand, new product launches present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the vascular grafts market as most hospitals were not operating due to COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdowns in many countries.

On the other hand, a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity to provide improve healthcare services, and this is expected to increase the diagnosis and surgeries of vascular diseases, which contributes in the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vascular graft market based on product, end user, and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2435



Based on product, the endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hemodialysis access graft segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global vascular graft market analyzed in the research include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., Cordis, Endologix Inc., Getinge Group, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Surgical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Migraine Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Surgical Clips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.