Oil Shale Market Is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oil shale market generated $2.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The growth in use of oil shale across various industries and rise in exploration activity of shale products drive the growth of the global oil shale market. However, high cost associated with exploration projects may act as the restraining factor for the market. On the other hand, increase in adoption of bio-based oil shale present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (374 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3636

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on the growth of the global oil shale market, owing to extensive production of oil.

During the lockdown, the price of crude oil increased, due to extensive supply and less demand.

The price of crude oil is expected to increase further post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global oil shale market based on product, technology, process, application, and region.

Based on product, the shale gasoline segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes segments including shale diesel, kerosene, and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Oil Shale Market Request Here

Based on application, the fuel segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electricity segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3636

Leading players of the global oil shale market analyzed in the research include Southwestern Energy Company, EQT Corporation, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and PETROCHINA/Shs.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

High Pressure Oil and Gas Separators Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Recycled Base Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Heavy Fuel Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Mining and Oil & Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Oil and Gas Security and Service Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Gasoline As A Fuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Shale Shakers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

Directional Drilling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Oilfield Air Drilling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn