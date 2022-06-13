FAX Provides Book Value per Share for May 31, 2022

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (TSX: FXC) (the “Company”) today announced that as at May 31, 2022, the Company’s unaudited book value per share was approximately $4.87 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share, an approximate 3.9% decrease from March 31, 2022, driven primarily by unrealized losses on its portfolio of investments.



The Company is providing this interim update on book value per share so that the holders of subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares (together, the “Shareholders”) have the most recent month-end figure available prior to the Company’s upcoming annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of Shareholders to be held virtually on June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at http://meetnow.global/M9AW7A2.

The deadline for completed proxies to be received by the Company’s transfer agent is Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Meeting materials, including the Company’s management information circular and form of proxy, are available on the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com/annual-meetings and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . Shareholders are encouraged to review these documents in detail for further information in respect of the matters to be considered at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2022 will be asked to consider, among other things, the proposed acquisition, indirectly through an acquisition company, by Fax Investments Inc. (“Fax Investments”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federated Capital Corp., of all of the Company’s issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares not already owned by Fax Investments or Blair Driscoll, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (together, the “Continuing Shareholders”), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each holder of subordinate voting shares (other than the Continuing Shareholders) will receive $5.18 in cash per subordinate voting share. The Company has received conditional approval for the Arrangement from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Subject to obtaining Shareholder approval at the Meeting and the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”), the Arrangement is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company’s board of directors, excluding interested directors, unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the Arrangement.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

