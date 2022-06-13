The Global Family Entertainment Center Market is expected to grow by $ 21.05 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Family Entertainment Center Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285018/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the family entertainment center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of AEI, increasing physical activity in arcade gaming, and surging disposable income in the emerging countries.

The family entertainment center market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The family entertainment center market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Arcade studios

• Physical play activities

• Skill/Competition games

• AR and VR gaming zones



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising integration of VR in games as one of the prime reasons driving the family entertainment center market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliance and partnership and launch of new arcade games will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on family entertainment center market covers the following areas:

• Family entertainment center market sizing

• Family entertainment center market forecast

• Family entertainment center market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading family entertainment center market vendors that include Ameream LLC, Bowlmor AMF, CEC Entertainment LLC, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Citymax Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Dave and Busters Inc., KidZania Operations SarL, Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Main Event Entertainment Inc., Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., MOA Entertainment Company LLC, Mr. Gattis Pizza LLC, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Ten Entertainment Group plc, The Walt Disney Co., and Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Also, the family entertainment center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________