Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 7 June to Friday 10 June:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)73,070 1,461,899,573
7 June 202229021,066.41006,109,259
8 June 202245019,399.84008,729,928
9 June 202245018,759.87008,441,942
10 June 202245018,279.31008,225,690
    
Total 7-10 June 20221,640 31,506,818
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,73819,211.474333,389,542
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)17,745 352,259,036
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)76,448 1,526,795,934
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)378,663 8,005,170,871
7 June 20221,16021,203.620024,596,199
8 June 20221,80219,560.370035,247,787
9 June 20221,80218,954.570034,156,135
10 June 20221,80218,455.010033,255,928
    
Total 7-10 June 20226,566 127,256,049
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*5,27419,381.0614102,215,718
Bought from the Foundation*1,67319,381.061432,424,516
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)71,484 1,441,699,467
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)392,176 8,267,067,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 44,616 A shares and 272,050 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

