Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 7 June to Friday 10 June:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|73,070
|1,461,899,573
|7 June 2022
|290
|21,066.4100
|6,109,259
|8 June 2022
|450
|19,399.8400
|8,729,928
|9 June 2022
|450
|18,759.8700
|8,441,942
|10 June 2022
|450
|18,279.3100
|8,225,690
|Total 7-10 June 2022
|1,640
|31,506,818
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,738
|19,211.4743
|33,389,542
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,745
|352,259,036
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|76,448
|1,526,795,934
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|378,663
|8,005,170,871
|7 June 2022
|1,160
|21,203.6200
|24,596,199
|8 June 2022
|1,802
|19,560.3700
|35,247,787
|9 June 2022
|1,802
|18,954.5700
|34,156,135
|10 June 2022
|1,802
|18,455.0100
|33,255,928
|Total 7-10 June 2022
|6,566
|127,256,049
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|5,274
|19,381.0614
|102,215,718
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,673
|19,381.0614
|32,424,516
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|71,484
|1,441,699,467
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|392,176
|8,267,067,153
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 44,616 A shares and 272,050 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 June 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2022