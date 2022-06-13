New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284605/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Yamato Scientific America Inc, Swenson Technology Inc, and Tetra Pak International S.A.



The global spray drying equipment market is expected to grow from $5.08 billion in 2021 to $5.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The market is expected to grow to $6.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different types of spray dryers for different industries.Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame.



Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.



The main product types of spray drying equipment are rotary atomizers, nozzle atomizers, fluidized, centrifugal, and other product types.Rotary atomizers spray dryer uses a high-speed rotating wheel, disk, or cup to ejection liquid at high speed to the boundary, creating a hollow cone spray.



The various flow types are spray dryer include co-current, counter-current, and mixed. The various applications involved are food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the spray drying equipment market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is expected to propel the growth of the spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.Spray drying technologies are becoming increasingly common with packaged food producers.



Thus, with spray drying being used by manufacturers of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, the increase in their consumption is expected to boost the growth of the spray drying equipment market.



The high maintenance cost of spray drying equipment is expected to limit the growth of the market in the historic period.The high energy and pressure requirements add to the overhead costs.



Moreover, spray dryers also have high maintenance costs, mostly for the nozzles used. Thus, high maintenance costs restricted the growth of the market.



Increasing collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the spray drying equipment market.Major companies are collaborating for advancing product performance, increase production capabilities, expand market share, and develop new products.



For instance, in March 2021, Sweden-based Tetra Pak announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation based in the US to advance performance for powder manufacturers starting with evaporation and spray drying. This collaboration is expected to develop a new Powder Plant Booster™ solution, that would be packaged with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its Pavilion8® and PlantPAx® MPC technology.



In March 2021, Rockwell Automation Inc., a USA-based advanced automation and information management company, and Tetra Pak announced a strategic partnership for delivering data-driven technology for cheese and powder solutions. Tetra Pak’s latest powder Plant Booster Solution would be bundled with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its PlantPAx and Pavilion8 MPC technology. The combination of Rockwell Automation digital technology and Tetra Pak food application expertise is likely to help producers for adopting demand-driven manufacturing for cost-effective and quick production. Tetra Pak is a Switzerland-based food packaging and processing company.



The countries covered in the spray drying equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





