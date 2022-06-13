OTEGLOBE Selects Infinera’s ICE6 Solution for Its Pan-European Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that OTEGLOBE, a leading wholesale carrier in the southeastern Europe region, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution for its pan-European network. By deploying Infinera’s ICE6, OTEGLOBE will double capacity in selected parts of its diverse terrestrial backbone network and offer new 400 GbE services to its customers.



OTEGLOBE’s pan-European network, with more than 21,000 km of fiber, spans Greece, the Balkans, Italy, and Eastern and Western Europe, and connects to major European gateways over multiple diverse fiber routes to offer unparalleled and seamless connectivity throughout the region. With Infinera’s ICE6 solution on the GX G42 Compact Modular Platform deployed on this pan-European backbone, OTEGLOBE benefits from new high-performance, high-speed transmission capacity and increased cost efficiencies.

Infinera and OTEGLOBE also achieved a notable performance accomplishment leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 solution on OTEGLOBE’s resilient submarine route. Infinera’s ICE6 successfully delivered up to 16.4T of capacity over OTEGLOBE’s two unrepeatered submarine cables between Greece and Italy, each spanning approximately 350 km, which is 60% more capacity than currently available. This submarine route is a key part of OTEGLOBE’s network and increasing capacity on this segment is vital.

“OTEGLOBE boasts the most reliable backbone infrastructure in the region and has a proven record of seamlessly incorporating industry-leading technologies to meet network design best practices and continue to deliver innovative and reliable services to its customers,” said Panagiota Bosdogianni, OTEGLOBE CTO. “Infinera is a world leader in optical technology, and with its ICE6 solution on the G42 platform, significantly expands the capacity of our unique resilient backbone network routes and supports L-band operation while it also successfully addresses our requirements for lower operating costs and automation.”

“Infinera’s ICE6 solution continues to be deployed globally to provide innovative high-capacity services that are scalable, flexible, and reliable to help network operators meet growing bandwidth demands,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Deploying ICE6 on OTEGLOBE’s terrestrial backbone modernizes its network and offers its customers the latest services including 400 GbE. The technology achievement successfully delivered on OTEGLOBE’s submarine route lays the foundation for upgrading and deploying ICE6 across OTEGLOBE’s entire network.”

About OTEGLOBE

OTEGLOBE is the international wholesale arm of OTE Group and the leading wholesale carrier in S.E. Europe with a global reach, delivering a complete portfolio of data and voice services. By combining a resilient subsea route with a diverse terrestrial network, OTEGLOBE offers an alternative path for connecting Europe to Asia and the world through Greece and emerges as a reliable hub in the Mediterranean basin. OTEGLOBE operates the most robust, resilient, protected and extensive network in SE Europe, incorporating the latest technical innovations, as well as its own, private IP network. As an established IPX carrier with a strong presence in the global voice wholesale market, the company offers high quality voice and roaming services over redundant points of interconnection, as well as a broad range of mobile and value-added services.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, financial and operational benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 technology on its GX G42 Compact Modular Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 26, 2022 as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.



