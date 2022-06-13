SeenThis and GroupM Reduce Toyota’s CO2 Footprint Through Ad Streaming

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, groundbreaking streaming tech provider, SeenThis, and the world’s leading media investment company, GroupM, have announced that their partnership has positively reduced the carbon footprint of muiltiple leading global brand’s advertising campaigns. including mutual customer Toyota, by up to 20% thanks to SeenThis’ adaptive streaming technology.



The two companies have been in partnership since January 2022 in order to scale SeenThis’ streaming technology and improve GroupM clients’ performance as well as reduce their CO2 footprint.

SeenThis provides both image and video streaming technology, which removes many of the limitations set by traditional ad serving technologies. Ads load instantly, as soon as the ad space is in-screen, creating more ad views for every impression, while also reducing total data usage for every ad experience.

“GroupM and The & Partnership, together with SeenThis, provide us with digital advertising solutions that help us achieve our business goals, while helping reduce carbon emissions. We are extremely pleased with their work as sustainability and performance are extremely important to our digital advertising strategy,” said Jan Casserlöv, Marketing & CEX Manager at Toyota.

“Adaptive streaming not only improves ad performance and customer experience, it is a climate-friendly advertising technology. For campaigns running ads through SeenThis, we have seen a marked reduction in data usage (up to 64% less data transferred), which directly translates to a smaller CO2 footprint,” said Jonas Viksten, MD Nordics, Xaxis (part of GroupM). “We prioritise solutions that not only perform for our clients, but also meet higher sustainability standards, and SeenThis delivers on both counts.”

“GroupM represents the largest advertisers in the world, many of which are prioritising ESG efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. At the same time, these companies want to continue to see growth and performance improvements. Adaptive streaming technology can help them achieve both. We look forward to supporting GroupM as they work with their clients in the future across these two important areas of focus,” said Sebastian Ljung at SeenThis.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, EssenceMediaCom, Wavemaker, and m/SIX & Partners, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. All united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business. Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com .

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co .

