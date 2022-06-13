New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Banks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW

Global Power Banks Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026



Power banks assist users in recharging devices with USB capability. The increasing popularity of mobile apps and social media platforms has pushed the time spend by users on mobile phones, creating strong demand for power banks. Global market for mobile phone accessories including power banks is growing at a steady rate driven by increasing sales of handheld mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Factors supporting growth including increasing affordability of smartphones due to decline in prices, product/technology innovations, diversification of product portfolios, and growing need for mobile phone users to effectively maintain their devices. Rapid urbanization, rapid penetration of mobile devices, rising disposable incomes, extensive distribution networks, growing sales of accessories through e-tailers, and burgeoning multi-brand retailers and distributors, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, are significantly driving the demand for smartphones, which in turn is spurring the sales of smartphone accessories. The power bank market is witnessing increasing influence of technological advancements and evolving consumer demand for more features. The need to stay competitive is driving vendors of portable electronics devices to incorporate new and more powerful features, while embracing new technology to keep devices streamlined and compact.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Banks estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Li-ion batteries remain the most popular option among manufacturers owing to their superior energy density, conversion rates and energy capacity. The lithium-polymer (Li-polymer) battery segment`s growth is driven by engagement of various smart phone manufacturers in production of power banks and higher safety of these batteries than traditional options.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026



The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Asia-Pacific continues to be at forefront of market expansion on account of rising population, favorable macroeconomic scenario and growing prevalence of consumer electronic and wearable devices. Rising demand for portable consumer electronic devices such as smart phones and wearable devices in countries including India, China, South Korea and Japan is creating strong growth prospects for power banks. The trend can be credited to increasing per capita incomes across developing countries and the resulting improving living standards.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power Bank Market Loses Energy amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Work from Home Culture to Support Growth

Frequency of Remote Work Before and After COVID-19 in the US: 2020

Introduction of Innovative Strategies Enable Companies to

Maintain Profitability Margins During Ongoing COVID-19

Pandemic

Power Banks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

93 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Power Banks: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Li-Ion Batteries Command Major Share

Asia-Pacific Continues to Gain Spotlight

Market Challenges

Low-Quality Products Restrain Adoption of Power Banks

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital

Media and Growing Power Consumption of Devices Drive the Need

for Power Banks

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)

and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015

through 2019

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration

Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Growing Penetration of Social Media and Social Networking and

Stress on Battery Usage Creates Need for Power Banks

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Gaming Fuel Demand for Power

Banks

Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019

Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users: A Major Growth Driver

Smartphones : A Major Consumer of Power Banks

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2020

Growth in Wearables Market Augments Well for Market Growth

World Wearables Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years

2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Exponential Growth in Global

Power Bank Market

Trend Towards Mobility Augurs Well for Market Growth

Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb

Limitations Pave Way for Reliable Options

Power Banks Tread Enchanting Journey with Higher Degree of

Sophistication

Technology Advancements Drive Advanced Functionality of Power

banks

Power Banks with Quick Charge 3.0

Power Banks with 18W Fast Charging

Rise in Introduction of Slim and Light Weight Power Banks

Power Banks Go Beyond Charging

Lithium Polymer Batteries Gain Traction

Difference Between Li-Ion and Li-Polymer Batteries

Growing Concerns for Preserving Scarce Natural Resources Fuel

Demand for Solar Power Banks

Industry Witnesses Rise in Introduction of Fast Charging Power

Banks

Tech Savvy Millennials and Gen Z: Important Demographic Drivers

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Demand for Shared Power Banks Exhibits Growth



