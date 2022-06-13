With 6.5 % CAGR, Crafted Beer Market Size to Surpass US$ 266.3 Billion by 2030 | Soaring Demand for Different Varieties in Beers with Different Flavors Majorly Accelerating the Growth of the Market

Brooklyn, New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Crafted Beer Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed by the Products (Brown Ale Craft Beer, Pale Ale Craft Beer, Porter Craft Beer, Stout Craft Beer, Pale Lager Craft Beer, Pilsner Craft Beer, Marzens Craft Beer, Bocks Craft Beer, Other Craft Beer Products), By Brewer (American Sour Craft Beer, Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer, Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer, Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer, Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer), By Age Group (21–35 Years Old, 40–54 Years Old, 55 Years and Above), By Sales Channel (Microbreweries, Brewpubs, Contract Brewing Companies, Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

The crafted beer market is expected to reach at a value of US$ 266.3 Bn by 2030 end at a CAGR of 6.5%

Crafted Beer Introduction

Along with the progression of the millennial generation and their seeking something unique to try and experiment with, one can observe a transformation in the paradigm. Their preferences, comprising the alcohol alternatives, are on the basis of experiments and experience. Rather than ordinary strong beer, their taste buds seek something delicious, something more ‘premium.’ And this is how craft beer has set a foothold in the industry.

‘Craft beer’, unlike regular beer, can be defined as the beer manufactured in smaller batches with a specialized formula. The brewers of crafted beer majorly aim their attention more on the freshness and flavor of the drink. The soaring demand for different varieties of beers with different flavors along with the increased per capita income of the population all across the world is majorly accelerating the growth of the global crafted beer market.

According to the American Brewer Association (ABA), craft breweries are ‘independent’, ‘small’, and ‘traditional’. It is significant to note that the yearly manufacturing of 6 million barrels of beer or less, pertains to small craft breweries. In a general sense, when crafted beers are discussed, they are talking in reference to beers brewed by autonomously owned breweries that are not part of (or privately owned by) a large corporation. Crafted beer developed by a brewery in which ‘craftsmanship’ is vital.

By the same token, the rising demand for luxurious and premium products, taking into account the higher costs of craft beer in comparison to regular beer, is further boosting the demand of crafted beer across the global markets. Attributing to this, the global crafted beer market is projected to witness major breakthroughs over the years.

Moreover, small breweries manufacture craft beer, which is a natural product developed with natural constituents obtained from indigenous resources. Thus, owing to the presence of indigenous resources in craft beer, it also includes several health perks. The increased health consciousness among the population is further estimated to propel the demand for crafted beer in the near future. Thus, the global crafted beer market is estimated to grow significantly in the following years.

Crafted Beer Market Segmentation

The global crafted beer market is segmented on the basis of product, brewer, age group, sales channel, and region.

By Product

Brown Ale Craft Beer

Pale Ale Craft Beer

Porter Craft Beer

Stout Craft Beer

Pale Lager Craft Beer

Pilsner Craft Beer

Marzens Craft Beer

Bocks Craft Beer

Other Craft Beer Products

By Brewer

American Sour Craft Beer

Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer

Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer

Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer

By Age Group

21–35 Years Old

40–54 Years Old

55 Years and Above

By Sales Channel

Microbreweries

Brewpubs

Contract Brewing Companies

Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Crafted Beer Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global crafted beer market are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Heineken Holding N.V

Boston Beer Company Inc.

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Duvel Moortgat NV

FIFCO USA

Bells Brewery Inc.

D.G Yuengling & Sons Inc.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing Company

MillerCoors LLC

Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

Alaskan Brewing Company

