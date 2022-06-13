Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona’s patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.



“We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. “Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success.”

“Allergan Aesthetics’ global presence in the aesthetic space and goal to further enhance aesthetic medicine combined with Sirona’s disruptive technology made this all possible,” reports Dr. Linda Pullan, of Pullan Consulting.

Under the license agreement, Sirona will a receive an upfront payment and further payments on achievement of milestones and royalties on product sales and has also agreed to financial terms as a supplier of its compounds.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s current pipeline includes further cosmetic related products for cell preservation and repair, keloid therapy, scar therapy, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, and cellulite treatment. In the pharmaceutical space, Sirona Biochem is working on a therapeutic for diabetic animals and new anti-viral therapies for humans. An extensive list of viable options for future programs applicable to the platform technology is maintained by Sirona’s chemistry team in France to ensure continued growth of the company.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s scientific development unit, TFChem in France, is recipient of multiple scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Jonathan Williams

Managing Director

Momentum PR

Phone: 1.450.332.6939

Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

