Akero Therapeutics to Present at Keystone Symposium on Efruxifermin as a Therapy for NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present oral and poster presentations at the Keystone Symposium on Tissue Fibrosis and Repair: Mechanisms, Human Disease and Therapies, being held in Keystone, Colorado, June 12-16.



The data to be presented contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential of efruxifermin (EFX) to treat key disease drivers of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a serious, potentially life-threatening condition that is a leading cause of liver failure and liver transplantation globally. In particular, the data provide further corroboration of EFX’s potential to reverse fibrosis.

The oral presentation highlights the consistent anti-fibrotic activity of EFX across patients with advanced fibrosis (F1-F3) and compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to NASH as demonstrated in Akero’s Phase 2a BALANCED trial. The presentation will include new results from digital pathology that complement and reinforce the previously reported histopathology results from the BALANCED trial. The poster presentation highlights observed concerted reductions in synthesis of types of collagen associated with liver fibrosis from the BALANCED trial. These observations include normalization of levels of a marker of type-III collagen synthesis (Pro-C3), a widely used biomarker of liver fibrogenesis.

“We look forward to describing aspects of our growing body of evidence indicating the potential of EFX as a foundational antifibrotic monotherapy for NASH,” said Tim Rolph, Chief Scientific Officer of Akero. “In the clinic, patients with F1-F3 fibrosis or compensated cirrhosis treated with EFX achieved substantial reversal of fibrosis after only 16 weeks of treatment, offering the potential to treat a prevalent disease associated with many other serious conditions including liver cancer and cardiovascular disease.”

Presentation details and times are as follows:

Title: Efruxifermin, a long-acting FGF21 analog as a therapy for NASH

Presenter: Tim Rolph, DPhil and CSO, Akero Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 5:00 p.m. MDT

Title: EFX treatment significantly reduced markers of collagen synthesis and fibrosis, and normalized levels of Pro-C3 in patients with liver fibrosis associated with NASH

Poster Number: 3020

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. MDT

These presentations will be available on the Akero corporate website on June 25th at https://akerotx.com/publications-posters/.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

