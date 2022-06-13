Money Management International Announces 2022 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards

Stafford, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), one of America’s largest nonprofit credit counseling and financial wellness organizations, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards.

“We are grateful to all the hard-working journalists across the country who support their communities with financial education and empowerment,” said Jim Triggs President and CEO at MMI. “The MMI Financial Literacy and Education in Communities Award celebrates these trusted voices for their work in reducing the barriers for Americans struggling with debt.”

Studies have consistently shown that stigma is a major barrier to seeking financial counseling, and yet timely interventions with credible, supportive solutions are critical for those facing financial difficulties. Quality coverage of the very real challenges faced by a wide range of Americans, and stories of finding help to triumph over adversity, lower the barriers of stigma and shame for millions of others to seek answers that can transform their financial lives and futures.

Real people telling their stories of overcoming debt inspire others to take action.

MMI’s own proprietary research has demonstrated that local, trusted reporting in a regional market with former MMI clients who have overcome their own debt increases the number of people reaching out for help by as much as 289% over control markets.

“Debt has become a taboo topic of conversation which isolates those among us who struggle with it,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Sr. Director of Media & Brand at MMI. “Journalists are our partners in sharing impactful stories that reduce the stigma and shame of financial hardship in our country. We are proud to honor reporters and media professionals who are truly making a difference for Americans in need of financial counseling and debt solutions.”

The 2022 MMI FLEC Award recipients include:

National Excellence

Jackie Lam, Hey Freelancer

Adam Hardy, Money

Sean Pyles, NerdWallet

Local Excellence

Susan Campbell, 3TV Phoenix

Tricia Kean & Daniel Gutierrez, KTNV Las Vegas

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About The FLEC Awards

MMI’s FLEC Awards were launched in 2021 to recognize outstanding contributions in consumer finance journalism. Honorees are selected by the senior leadership team at MMI based upon the breadth, depth, and quality of reporting on financial wellness issues impacting communities at the local and national levels.

Media Contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org