Global Patient Warming Devices Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Patient warming devices are routinely used in clinical settings to provide relief and help patients tolerate unintended loss of the body heat by maintaining the normal body temperature, resulting in low risk of complications and faster recovery. These devices are widely used by the medical staff to improve patient care during patient transfer and surgeries as well as deal with severely diseased or injured patients. Anesthetized patients and people with traumatic injuries hold high risk of developing hypothermia, a critical challenge owing to associated complications. Patient warming devices are an indispensable component of targeted temperature management, also termed as protective or therapeutic hypothermia. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Warming Devices estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Surface Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intravascular Warming Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Patient Warming Devices market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026
The Patient Warming Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$351.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is receiving a major push from the prevalence of chronic conditions, especially oncology and cardiovascular ailments, coupled with increasing geriatric population. Continuous surge in aging population in developing regions like Europe and North America is expected to bolster the demand for patient warming devices. These devices are poised to garner considerable attention in the medical practice to ensure rewarming following surgeries and managing severely wounded people who are at high risk of developing hypothermia. Another prominent factor that is slated to boost global demand is the increasing number of blood transfusion procedures. The blood loss due to severe injuries and the immediate requirement for blood transfusion at the time of emergency surgery and treatment create the need to maintain the body temperature. In order to avoid complications during transfusion, hospitals are increasingly using blood warmers and fluids for bringing the temperature of blood to the body`s temperature. A sizeable fraction of heart bypass surgeries across countries rely on cooling-heating devices. These warming devices are anticipated to gain significant prominence in healthcare facilities for preventing hypothermia during surgical interventions.
Patient Warming Accessories Segment to Reach $666.3 Million by 2026
In the global Patient Warming Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$390.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$575.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Augustine Surgical, Inc.
- Barkey GmbH & Co. KG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Care Essentials
- Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.
- Enthermics, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LivaNova PLC
- Medtronic plc
- NOVAMED
- Paragon Medical
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Stihler Electronic GmbH
- Stryker Corporation
- The 37Company
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896265/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked
as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19
COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US
in 2020
Fallout of Pandemic - Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &
Extended Waiting Times
Amid the Hammering, Demand for Air-Free Patient Warming Devices
Rise for COVID-19 Infection Risk Environment Settings
Bruised by the Pandemic, Global Patient Warming Devices Market
to Pick Pace from 2021
Maintaining Body Temperature - Critical for Health and Well-
Being of Patient
Patient Warming Devices: Ensuring Relief, Coziness & Faster
Recovery for Patients
Perioperative Hypothermia
Maintaining Body Temperature in Patients
Forced Air Warming for Hypothermia
Intravascular Warming for Induced/Unintentional Hypothermia
Rising Number of Chronic Ailments & Surgeries Set to Galvanize
the Patient Warming Devices Market
Key Drivers Moving Patient Warming Devices Market toward Warm Mode
Surface Warming Devices: Primary Segment of Patient Warming
Devices Market
World Patient Warming Devices Market by Product Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems, and Patient Warming
Accessories
Analysis by Application
World Patient Warming Devices Market by Application (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-born & Pediatric Care, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis: North America Undertakes Commanding Position
in Patient Warming Devices Market
World Patient Warming Devices Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Patient Warming Devices Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario: Patient Warming Devices Providers Tether
on Product Innovations to Expand Footprint
Recent Market Activity
Patient Warming Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Growing Geriatric Population to Push the Market Ahead
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select
Countries: 2019
Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Widens Market Prospects
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature Management
Systems
Growth in Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)
Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Preoperative Forced-Air Warming System for Thoracoscopic
Surgery Patients
Effect of Perioperative Warming in Plastic Surgery Settings
Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand
High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal ICUs
Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country
Total Preterm Births
Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018
Forced-Air Warming Critical to Prevent Hypothermia
Both Active & Passive Warming Devices Make Gains
Technologically Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Warming Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravascular Warming Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Intravascular Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Intravascular Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Patient Warming Accessories
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acute Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Acute Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acute Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Perioperative Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Perioperative Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Perioperative Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
New-Born & Pediatric Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for New-Born & Pediatric Care
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for New-Born & Pediatric
Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular
Warming Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Patient Warming Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming Systems,
Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care, Perioperative
Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Acute
Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and
Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Product Type - Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Patient Warming Devices by
Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Warming Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming
Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Warming
Devices by Product Type - Surface Warming Systems,
Intravascular Warming Systems and Patient Warming Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Warming Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming
Systems and Patient Warming Accessories for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Warming Devices by Application - Acute Care,
Perioperative Care, New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Warming
Devices by Application - Acute Care, Perioperative Care,
New-Born & Pediatric Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Warming Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-Born &
Pediatric Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
