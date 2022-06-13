The Global Digital Biomarkers Market is anticipated to reach a substantial landmark of 23.31 Billion with a CAGR of 35.71%.

New York, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital biomarkers are regarded as physiological, quantifiable, and behavioural data that are collected & measured with the help of digital devices such as wearables, portables, digestible or implantables. The collected data is used to predict the various health-related outcomes. Based on System Components, the Smartphones and Smartwatches segment held the most significant share of around 46.11%. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific or APAC region comprehensively dominated the market, with a remarkable share of around 40.41%.



To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/digital-biomarkers-market





The report disseminated by Strategic Market Research on the Digital Biomarkers is classified based on:

By System Components

Biosensors

Wearables

Smartphones & Smartwatches

Implantables

Mobile applications

Ingestables





By Applications

Cardiovascular

Sleep and Movement Disorder

Pain Management

Gastrointestinal

Neurodegenerative

Pulmonary

Psychiatric

Diabetic





By End-User

Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical companies

Providers

Payers

Others





Regions:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America





Europe

Germany

Finland

Switzerland

France

Russian Federation

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

New Zealand

Australia

Rest of APAC





LAMEA

Brazil

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA









Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Digital Biomarkers Market Report published in the month of January 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-biomarkers-market





Crucial factors propelling the Market Growth :

The continuous increase in healthcare expenditures by the worldwide governments is one of the key factors driving the market growth globally. The National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), have asserted that the overall healthcare spending increased around 9.7% in 2020, thereby reaching around USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person in the United States. As per a research study, it was also discovered that the European Union spent aroun d 9.94% of its entire GDP on their healthcare sector, which summed up to around Euro 3,102 per person.





Apart from the rise in expenditures in the healthcare sectors, there has been a sharp increase in the usage of smartphones, smartwatches & wearable digital technological devices like fitness trackers and medical bracelets, which in turn is fuelling the overall market growth. As per a research study, it was stated that currently, Apple has the highest share in the smartwatch segment, at around 30.1%, followed by Samsung (nearly 10.1%). Hence, the Smartwatches have witnessed a high rise in year-on-year sales.





Regarding System Components, the 'Smartphones & Smartwatches' segment held the maximum portion of the market share in the market.

Regarding System Components, the global market is classified into Biosensors, Wearables, Smartphones & Smartwatches, Implantables, Mobile applications, and Ingestables. The 'Smartphones & Smartwatches' segment held the most significant market share of around 46.11% due to its continuous rise in demand across the globe. A research study has elucidated that the overall number of users in the United States of wearable devices in 2021 was around 63.9 million, with the Apple smartwatch being the most widely used wearable device in the country.

In terms of Applications, the 'Neurodegenerative' segment led the market share in 2020

In terms of Applications, the market is ramified into Cardiovascular, Sleep and Movement Disorders, Pain Management, Gastrointestinal, Neurodegenerative, Pulmonary, Psychiatric, and Diabetic. The 'Neurodegenerative' segment held the highest market share of around 19.41% in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the prevised time period. The persistent rise in the number of cases of neurodegenerative disorders worldwide like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, etc., is the key factor proliferating the market growth significantly. The data from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences confirmed that as of 2021, the number of people in the USA suffering from Alzheimer's disease is estimated to be around 6.2 million, followed by Parkinson's disease (over 1 million patients) and multiple sclerosis (nearly 400,000 patients).

In terms of End-User, the 'Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical companies' segment held the largest proportion of market share.

Regarding End-User, the market is ramified into Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical companies, Providers, Payers, and others. The 'Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical companies' segment held the maximum share of the market in 2020. The increase in investment by these companies towards Research and Development to develop highly advanced digital biomarkers, along with their various mergers and acquisitions, are driving the overall growth of this segment.

Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/digital-biomarkers-market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 22.73% 2030 Value Projection USD 34.65 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.47 billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Qualcomm Incorporated ,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd,Texas Instruments ,Powermat Technologies Ltd. ,WiTricity Corporation ,Integrated Device Technology Inc,Energizer Holdings Inc. ,Sony Corporation ,Fulton Innovation LLC ,Energizer Holdings, Inc. ,Evatran Group ,Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd,Leggett & Platt ,Momentum Wireless Power ,Ossia Inc. ,Zens,Powercast Corp ,Elix Wireless







Leading Segment By Technology Inductive Leading Region North America Segments covered By Technology, By Industry Vertical and By Region Growth Drivers



The continuous rise of healthcare expenditures by the government and the increased usage of smartphones and smartwatches across the globe are augmenting the market growth.









The Asia-pacific region led the market significantly in 2020.

The Asia Pacific territory dominated the market in all respects with nearly 40.41% of the market share. This is because of the continuous surge in population, the rise in the number of diabetic patients, and the increasing number of smart device users. The United Nations (UN) Population Fund has announced that APAC accounts for approximately 60% of the global population, which is nearly 4.31 billion in numbers. Also, as per the International Diabetes Foundation, China and India had the highest rate of diabetic patients globally in 2019, at around 116 million and 77 million, respectively.





The p ertinent players in the Digital Biomarkers Market are:

Abbott

AliveCor , Inc

Alphabet, Inc

Bayer AG

Biogen, Inc

Evidation Health, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Fitbit, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Happify Health

Medopad Ltd

Mindstrong Health

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A

Verily Life Sciences

Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of a myriad number of Healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare

Recent Developments:

On June 3rd, 2022, the Korean Medical AI company, VUNO, announced the results of its detailed study on the development of digital biomarker tools for the treatment of liver cancer. This AI-based digital pathology study is expected to result in the discovery of image-based digital biomarkers by means of digital pathology data & analysis of genomes & clinical records.





On May 25th 2022, Cumulus Neuroscience, a UK-based organization, successfully launched its digital biomarker platform (multiple digital Central Nervous System (CNS) measurement tool integrated with AI analytics). This platform would enable real-world, longitudinal assessments of the disease progression for accelerating the various CNS clinical trials.





On March 3rd, 2022, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (MTHA) collaborated with EverythingALS, an American non-profit organization focused on technological innovations in the medical field. The aim of this collaboration was to facilitate the various technological developments of digital biomarkers tools for the adequate treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).





Related Reports:

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

SMR's 'Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Report with Insights & Forecast 2030' explains a much more detailed idea about the crucial market insights like the key restraining factors, driving factors, opportunities, etc. The Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market share in 2020 was around USD 8.57 billion. It is projected to reach a benchmark of approximately USD19.91 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.87 %. Key factors that are driving the market growth continuously are an increase in the number of microbiome effects, the rising prevalence of cancer cases all across the globe, and the rise in the usage of different cancer profiling methods. The key organizations operating in the market are Illumina Inc, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Genomic Health Inc, Caris Life Sciences, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Helomics Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, etc.

Soft Tissue Repair Market

SMR's 'Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030' outlines a 360-degree idea of some of the crucial market insights like drivers, restraints, future opportunities, etc. The overall size of the Global Soft Tissue repair Market summed up at around USD 11.82 billion in 2020 & is anticipated to foster up to USD 22.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.81%. The major factors that are continuously expediting the market growth are the increase in sport-related injuries, the rise in cosmetic surgeries, a surge in the geriatric population, and an increase in severe trauma injuries. The key organizations prevailing in this market are Smith & Nephew Plc., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., LifeNet Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, etc.

Human Microbiome Market

SMR's 'Human Microbiome Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030' widely delineates an overall concept about the various market insights such as drivers, opportunities, restraining factors, etc. With an overall market size of approximately USD 88.06 Mn in 2020, the Global Human Microbiome Market Size is poised to grow up to USD 1318.72 Mn by 2030 with a burgeoning CAGR of 31.08 %. The pertinent factors augmenting the market growth are the continuous rise of Industry-Institute Partnerships & the increasing trend of self-cleaning technologies. The pivotal organizations operating in this market are Yakult Honsha Co., AOBiome, Enterome Biosciences SA, Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC), and Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Osel, Inc., etc.

C-reactive Protein Testing Market

SMR's 'C-reactive Protein Testing Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030' deciphers a pellucid explanation regarding the various market insights, like driving factors, restraints, opportunities, etc. The overall market size for C-reactive protein was around USD 2.7 billion. However, it is forecasted to reach nearly USD 3.5 billion by 2030, along with a stable CAGR of 2.4 %. The crucial factors proliferating the market growth are the continuous increase in inflammatory disorders, cancers, and diabetes across the globe. Apart from that, the pertinent players operating in this market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Merck KGaAA, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, etc.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

SMR's 'Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030' describes a clear-cut picture of the various market insights, like drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. The Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics market's value was worth USD 25.4 billion in 2020. It is predicted to foster up to USD 50.4 billion by 2030, along with a CAGR of 7.1 %. The vital factors propelling the market growth continuously are the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders worldwide & the surge in the old-age population. Apart from that, the key players in this market include Octapharma USA Inc., Grifols, SA, Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Baxter, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., etc.





About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.





Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

US: +1-8317045538

UK: +441256636046

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/